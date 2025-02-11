Hate your ex? Zoo helps bitter lovers send ‘stinky video of an elephant poop’ as Valentine’s Day gift

While lovers go all out for Valentine's Day—showering their partners with flowers, chocolates, and gifts—it serves as a reminder of the bitter love to those heartbroken. But this year, a zoo lets you embrace the heartbreak differently, allowing you to send your ex a steaming pile of elephant poop (via video) instead!

Thanks to the “Dating or Dumping” campaign of Memphis Zoo in Tennessee, US, everyone has something to look forward to on Valentine's Day. At a donation of just $10, the zoo allows you to “name a turd after a turd” and send the meanest people in your life “a stinkin’ surprise”.

In an Instagram post, the Memphis Zoo shared details of their brilliant revenge plan for those with broken hearts and wrote: “Got someone who deserves a stinkin’ surprise? Maybe it's your annoying neighbour, overbearing mother-in-law, your ex, or that coworker who still gives you nightmares. This Valentine’s, let an elephant do the talking and name a turd after a turd!”

What happens if you choose the Dumping option? The zoo said with the Dumping option, you'll get a digital thank-you card and a stinky video to share.

What happens if you choose the Dating option? However, hate is not all that the zoo is focusing on for this Valentine's Day.

For the same $10 donation, the Memphis Zoo will also send a video of an adorable red panda munching on a grape for your loved one.

What will the zoo do with the money? The Dating or Dumping campaign is not just a promotional gimmick but the Memphis Zoo's attempt to raise funds for the conservation of over 3,500 animals it houses.

At the end of the campaign, the Memphis Zoo said they’ll reveal the most popular names of daters and dumpers.

Here's how social media users reacted: Social media users loved the “genius” idea and demanded a raise for the marketing team “right now”.

“Whoever thought of this fundraiser deserves a RAISE,” a user said.

“Memphis Zoo for the win!!!!” another user added.

“This is a phenomenal campaign!” exclaimed another user.

However, a user suggested that people should “take the high road” and spread kindness not more shit.

