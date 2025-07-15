'Have money, always tensed': Indian entrepreneur shares he's 'not happy' despite earning ₹1 crore

A 28-year-old Indian entrepreneur has gone viral on Reddit after sharing a deeply personal reflection on success, money, and emotional well-being.

Despite building a thriving business, owning a premium car, travelling abroad, and accumulating a personal wealth of over ₹2 crore, the young founder admitted he’s “not very happy”.

Posting anonymously on Reddit, the entrepreneur offered a glimpse into his current life, including a photo of his modest bedroom setup, and described how his outward success hasn’t translated into inner peace.

“I earn over ₹1 crore annually, but I can’t say I’m happy,” he wrote in response to a user who asked if all the financial success had brought him joy. “I used to be a cheerful, outgoing person… now I’m always tense. My health is messed up, and while I have money, I can’t enjoy it. Long trips are out of the question, and I work exhausting hours.”

From Rs1 lakh to crore-plus success The entrepreneur shared that he comes from a lower-middle-class background and pursued Chartered Accountancy (CA) after Class 12 through a scholarship. His first attempt at entrepreneurship in 2017, a ₹1 lakh investment, failed.

But in 2020, as the pandemic upended routines and exams were delayed, he saw an opportunity. “During the first COVID wave, I was waiting for my CA finals. With time on my hands, I launched a service-based online business through Instagram. No investment, just digital marketing, and soon I was earning ₹1–2 lakh a month.”

Since then, he has expanded into multiple ventures and recently started operations in Dubai, which have already begun generating revenue. Notably, he claims to have grown all his businesses without taking a single loan or using personal capital, instead reinvesting profits back into the company.

“My parents are proud. But I’m always working” While many applauded his journey from struggle to success, what struck a chord with readers was his brutally honest admission about the toll it had taken.

“My parents are proud. We no longer have to check price tags before buying something,” he said. “Money does bring security, but I’ve lost my peace of mind. I work very long hours. I can’t even relax properly.”

His confession resonated with thousands online, triggering a larger conversation about mental health, hustle culture, and what real success looks like. While some users encouraged him to prioritise self-care and work-life balance, others acknowledged the emotional toll of building something from scratch, especially without a safety net.

A user wrote, “Dude, you have everything.. you're living the dream life of many..and it all seem pretty happy to me.”

Another user commented, "Love how subtle you’re about your success, no sarcasm. Keep it going. Also in my opinion I’ve not come across a CA who generally boasts a lot and isn’t down to earth."