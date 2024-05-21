'Have you met next PM?' Industrialist Harsh Goenka makes a big statement
RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka shares an old photo of him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also lists out achievements of the veteran leader on social media
Chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka often praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media and showed his support for the veteran leader. This time, Goenka, just days before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results (Juen 4), shared an old photo of him with PM Modi and captioned it, "Someone asked me- Have you met the next PM?".