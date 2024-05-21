'Have you met next PM?' Industrialist Harsh Goenka makes a big statement

Chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka often praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media and showed his support for the veteran leader. This time, Goenka, just days before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results (Juen 4), shared an old photo of him with PM Modi and captioned it, "Someone asked me- Have you met the next PM?". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Goenka shared the photo on the X platform just a while ago but the post has received a terrific response.

In just less than an hour, the photo has garnered more than 700 likes and 88 comments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user asked Goenka, "Did you massage your palm after shaking hands ? He has a tough grip".

Another wrote, "And you said yaa many times".

One netizen asked Goenka whether he was planning to enter politics. "Harsh ji, if given the opportunity by Modi ji, would you be interested in going to Rajya Sabha?".

"Character should be assessed by observing whom one meets and whom one avoids to meet," a user commented on Goenka's photo.

Last month, the industrialist listed out achievements of PM Modi's government in the past 10 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Goenka in a post on X, said, “Stock market has grown threefold since 2014. The economy has almost doubled in size. People investing in stocks have risen from 2% to 5%. Welfare programs have expanded providing free grain, toilets, gas cylinders, and housing materials to rural areas. Access to LED lights, cheap smartphones, and nearly free mobile data has transformed village life. India’s consumers are the most upbeat globally according to international surveys. Optimism about India’s economy with upgrades in global indexes. Infrastructure development is booming, enhancing connectivity and accessibility. Digital advancements have led to faster and cheaper peer-to-peer transactions, outpacing many developed nations. Tax reforms have boosted public spending and encouraged more businesses into the formal sector. India has become the world’s fifth-largest economy with predictions to climb even higher. Reduction in red tape has significantly expedited project completion times encouraging business and economic growth".

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!