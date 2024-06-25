’Hawk Tuah’ meme craze takes over social media; Here’s all you need to know about the viral Tennessee sensation

It takes just one statement or reaction to kick off a meme feast. Memes come in various forms like images, videos, or text, often presenting humor or relatable situations. Recently, a viral moment occurred when a girl from Tennessee gave unfiltered bedroom advice, sparking a frenzy of memes across the internet.

Also Read | Book on Beckhams tells how relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle soured

It began during a candid interview with YouTubers Tim and Dee TV where they were asking people “What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy?” What went viral was one girl's advice, wherein she said, “Oh, you have got to give it that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang, you get me?” Her reaction prompted netizens to nickname her as ‘Hawk Tuah Girl.’

Also Read | DOJ Drops Claims That TikTok Misled US Consumers in Lawsuit

Here is the video

Hawk Tuah - The original interview that started it all pic.twitter.com/QiDfnmXjye — The Postman (@officalpostman) June 22, 2024

Following her reaction, memes flooded TikTok and spread widely across social media platform X. Countless humorous and relatable memes have emerged. While some netizens found it amusing, others said the memes were overated. Some creators crafted memes using cartoon and video game references, while others put a Marvel spin on their creations.

Also Read | Iraqi TikTok star Om Fahad shot dead outside her home; all you need to know

Check hilarious memes here

Did I make it in time for the Hawk TUAH memes? #HawkTuah pic.twitter.com/FL9nhERjye — FirstNameJ0hn (@FirstNameJ0hn) June 23, 2024

Since everyone is making a meme on this hawk tuah thing so I've made one too 😂



YT link; https://t.co/rNchwUObGf pic.twitter.com/l4B7clHTPA — Jᴀʜɪɴ Kʜɪʟᴀᴅɪ (@Jahhhin_Cena) June 25, 2024

am i late to hawk tuah girl memes pic.twitter.com/QPtu2tsVbo — Murdoink (@Murdoink) June 22, 2024

The best meme today. It means no worries for the rest of your days! #hawktuah matata pic.twitter.com/6c5kI2tPqS — Lucky (@LuckyCordle) June 23, 2024