’Hawk Tuah’ meme craze takes over social media; Here’s all you need to know about the viral Tennessee sensation

  • A girl's unconventional bedroom advice during an interview led to a meme outbreak, with 'Hawk Tuah Girl' memes spreading across TikTok and other social media platforms.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated01:36 PM IST
Hawk Tuah Girl
Hawk Tuah Girl

It takes just one statement or reaction to kick off a meme feast. Memes come in various forms like images, videos, or text, often presenting humor or relatable situations. Recently, a viral moment occurred when a girl from Tennessee gave unfiltered bedroom advice, sparking a frenzy of memes across the internet.

It began during a candid interview with YouTubers Tim and Dee TV where they were asking people “What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy?” What went viral was one girl's advice, wherein she said, “Oh, you have got to give it that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang, you get me?” Her reaction prompted netizens to nickname her as ‘Hawk Tuah Girl.’

Here is the video

Following her reaction, memes flooded TikTok and spread widely across social media platform X. Countless humorous and relatable memes have emerged. While some netizens found it amusing,  others said the memes were overated. Some creators crafted memes using cartoon and video game references, while others put a Marvel spin on their creations.

Check hilarious memes here

