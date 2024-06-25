’Hawk Tuah’ meme craze takes over social media; Here’s all you need to know about the viral Tennessee sensation

It takes just one statement or reaction to kick off a meme feast. Memes come in various forms like images, videos, or text, often presenting humor or relatable situations. Recently, a viral moment occurred when a girl from Tennessee gave unfiltered bedroom advice, sparking a frenzy of memes across the internet.
It began during a candid interview with YouTubers Tim and Dee TV where they were asking people “What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy?” What went viral was one girl's advice, wherein she said, “Oh, you have got to give it that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang, you get me?” Her reaction prompted netizens to nickname her as ‘Hawk Tuah Girl.’
Hawk Tuah - The original interview that started it all pic.twitter.com/QiDfnmXjye— The Postman (@officalpostman) June 22, 2024
Following her reaction, memes flooded TikTok and spread widely across social media platform X. Countless humorous and relatable memes have emerged. While some netizens found it amusing, others said the memes were overated. Some creators crafted memes using cartoon and video game references, while others put a Marvel spin on their creations.
Did I make it in time for the Hawk TUAH memes? #HawkTuah pic.twitter.com/FL9nhERjye— FirstNameJ0hn (@FirstNameJ0hn) June 23, 2024
Since everyone is making a meme on this hawk tuah thing so I've made one too 😂— Jᴀʜɪɴ Kʜɪʟᴀᴅɪ (@Jahhhin_Cena) June 25, 2024
YT link; https://t.co/rNchwUObGf pic.twitter.com/l4B7clHTPA
Finish Him!!#meme#HawkTuah #mortalkombat pic.twitter.com/HYCIxptV9t— Olddirtytiger (@Olddirtytiger) June 25, 2024
am i late to hawk tuah girl memes pic.twitter.com/QPtu2tsVbo— Murdoink (@Murdoink) June 22, 2024
How I feel about this annoying meme #hawktuah #memes #stopit pic.twitter.com/cY0ITUjhpr— Billy Coen (@Retronika_Plays) June 24, 2024
The best meme today. It means no worries for the rest of your days! #hawktuah matata pic.twitter.com/6c5kI2tPqS— Lucky (@LuckyCordle) June 23, 2024
I think it's time to stop hangover scrolling now... 🤣 #hawktuah #memes pic.twitter.com/cV682nk9Lj— Hula Manchester (@HulaMCR) June 23, 2024
Me after seeing 78079 HAWK TUAH memes on my timeline in the past 72 hours. pic.twitter.com/ICwq9azKlo— Aaron Cooper (@aarxn82) June 23, 2024
Can she save the MCU? #HawkTuah pic.twitter.com/x7opNjwZBW— Verbal Riot (@verbalriotshow) June 24, 2024