HCL employees chant 'We want a hike' as CEO Vijayakumar takes stage at Chennai event - viral video

Videos from HCL Group's 50th anniversary celebrations are doing the rounds on social media, not because of the grand festivities but for an unprecedented reason: Employees were heard chanting "We want a hike" in front of the company's CEO during the event.
The company has been organising a series of concerts across several cities, with the Chennai edition featuring an exclusive live performance by singer and composer Anirudh Ravichander for employees.
The now-viral video shows HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar walking onto the stage and waving at employees. Within moments, a section of the crowd began chanting, "We want a hike." The CEO, however, continued greeting employees without responding to the chants.
"When the CEO of HCL came on stage, employees started chanting, 'We want a hike!'" an X user wrote while sharing the video.
The clip quickly sparked debate on social media, with many users saying employees used the high-profile event as a rare opportunity to express their expectations directly to the company's leadership.
Others reacted with humour, describing the incident as an "honest employee moment" that unfolded in front of the entire audience.
C Vijayakumar, 58, was first appointed CEO of HCL Technologies in October 2016. On 20 July 2021, he began a second term as CEO and was also appointed Managing Director after then Chief Strategy Officer Shiv Nadar stepped down. Last month, he received a five-year extension as the company's top executive.
In a stock exchange filing, HCLTech said it had approved Vijayakumar's reappointment from 1 September 2025 to 31 March 2030, subject to shareholders' approval.
The tech executive, who holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from PSG College of Technology in Tamil Nadu, joined the company as a senior engineer in 1994.
"As part of the founding team of HCL Comnet, he played a pivotal role in establishing the Remote Infrastructure Management proposition, which has since evolved into a multi-billion-dollar global industry," reads a statement on HCL's website.
He also serves as a director on the boards of HCL America, HCL America Solutions Inc., HCL Latin America Holdings LLC, HCL Canada Inc., and Geometric Americas, Inc.
HCLTech kicked off its golden jubilee celebrations this year to commemorate 50 years since its establishment in 1976. The months-long programme began in April with a star-studded concert by singer Arijit Singh in the Delhi-NCR region.
During the event, HCL Chairperson Roshni Nadar announced that the company would host nine concerts for employees across different cities as part of the anniversary celebrations.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.