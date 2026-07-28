HCL employees chant 'We want a hike' as CEO Vijayakumar takes stage at Chennai event - viral video

Videos from HCL Group's 50th anniversary celebrations are doing the rounds on social media, not because of the grand festivities but for an unprecedented reason: Employees were heard chanting "We want a hike" in front of the company's CEO during the event.
The company has been organising a series of concerts across several cities, with the Chennai edition featuring an exclusive live performance by singer and composer Anirudh Ravichander for employees.
The now-viral video shows HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar walking onto the stage and waving at employees. Within moments, a section of the crowd began chanting, "We want a hike." The CEO, however, continued greeting employees without responding to the chants.
"When the CEO of HCL came on stage, employees started chanting, 'We want a hike!'" an X user wrote while sharing the video.
The clip quickly sparked debate on social media, with many users saying employees used the high-profile event as a rare opportunity to express their expectations directly to the company's leadership.
Others reacted with humour, describing the incident as an "honest employee moment" that unfolded in front of the entire audience.
C Vijayakumar, 58, was first appointed CEO of HCL Technologies in October 2016. On 20 July 2021, he began a second term as CEO and was also appointed Managing Director after then Chief Strategy Officer Shiv Nadar stepped down. Last month, he received a five-year extension as the company's top executive.
In a stock exchange filing, HCLTech said it had approved Vijayakumar's reappointment from 1 September 2025 to 31 March 2030, subject to shareholders' approval.
The tech executive, who holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from PSG College of Technology in Tamil Nadu, joined the company as a senior engineer in 1994.
"As part of the founding team of HCL Comnet, he played a pivotal role in establishing the Remote Infrastructure Management proposition, which has since evolved into a multi-billion-dollar global industry," reads a statement on HCL's website.
He also serves as a director on the boards of HCL America, HCL America Solutions Inc., HCL Latin America Holdings LLC, HCL Canada Inc., and Geometric Americas, Inc.
HCLTech kicked off its golden jubilee celebrations this year to commemorate 50 years since its establishment in 1976. The months-long programme began in April with a star-studded concert by singer Arijit Singh in the Delhi-NCR region.
During the event, HCL Chairperson Roshni Nadar announced that the company would host nine concerts for employees across different cities as part of the anniversary celebrations.