HDFC bank Kanpur employee slammed after ‘I am a Thakur' caste remark: 'No place for arrogance'

A heated confrontation inside an HDFC Bank branch in Kanpur has triggered widespread criticism after a video of the incident began circulating on social media.

The clip, reportedly recorded at the bank’s Panki branch, shows a female employee identified as Astha Thakur, a relationship manager, arguing with a male customer inside the premises. In the now-viral video, the exchange appears to escalate quickly, with the employee allegedly using abusive language. At one point, she is also seen lifting and pointing a laptop towards the customer in what many viewers have described as an aggressive gesture.

What has drawn the strongest reaction online is a statement allegedly made by the employee during the argument. She can be heard saying, “I am a Thakur, don’t mess with me.” The remark has been criticised for its caste-based implication and has raised questions about conduct and professionalism in a customer-facing workplace. The employee is also heard hurling abuses during the altercation.

The video has since spread across platforms, prompting users to tag the bank on X and demand accountability. Several posts questioned whether such behaviour aligns with customer service standards expected from a major private bank. Others called on the management to investigate the incident and clarify what action, if any, would be taken.

A user wrote, “Those who want caste-based reservations to continue and snatch the opportunities of others cannot talk of someone simply taking pride in their caste. Hypocrisy at its peak.”

“Thats why law must be equal ! Using such slangs must be considered under law too,” another user wrote.

A user appealed to the bank, “@HDFC_Bank if this is the behavior a customer gets from your side then it is better to close our accounts and go to a better brand who has Zero tolerance against this type of behaviour .”

“I don’t know about the caste thing but she is a banker. A banker talking to his/her customer in this manner is odd and must enquired upon,” the fourth user wrote.

“How such people become bank employee.If there is no customers there will be no banks. Arrogance has no place,” the fifth wrote.

“Caste should never come in too picture at work place , shocking ...everyone has equal rights,” the sixth wrote.

Several users tagged HDFC Bank's official handle on X and asked to file a complaint against the female employee.