He had ₹1 cr job but wanted ‘sustainable happiness’: How Kanishak Kataria topped UPSC CSE, secured AIR 1 in 1st attempt

Securing a lucrative package after graduating from one of India's top institutes, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), is a dream for many. However, Kanishak Kataria had different ambitions.

After completing his BTech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay and securing a job in South Korea with an annual package of ₹1 crore, he returned to India to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination. His efforts paid off when he secured All India Rank 1 in the UPSC examination in 2018.

His story is drawing attention once again, not just because of his inspiring journey but for his speech, in which he mentioned his girlfriend, parents and sister.

Kanishak Kataria's UPSC success speech mentioning girlfriend, parents and sister His acknowledgement became a talking point because it was unusual for a UPSC topper to publicly credit a romantic partner in a success speech.

The Union Public Service Commission announced Kataria as the topper on April 5, 2019. Speaking to ANI, he said, "It's a very surprising moment. I never expected to get the 1st rank.

I thank my parents, sister & my girlfriend for the help & moral support. People will expect me to be a good administrator & that's exactly my intention."

Why did Kanishak Kataria leave his ₹ 1 crore job in South Korea? On returning to India, Kataria said he had always wanted to explore life outside the country. However, working in South Korea made him realise that earning money was not his only motive and that he wanted "sustainable happiness" through work that could make a difference in people's lives.

"I was earning good money for myself, but I wanted to connect with people and get an opportunity to help them," he explained in the interview.

Kataria disclosed that he was earning an annual salary of nearly ₹1 crore while working in South Korea. However, after moving back to India, his earnings fell to almost a third of his previous package.

His career also took him to Bengaluru. As reported by The Indian Express, he spent around 18 months working as a software engineer at Samsung Electronics in South Korea before relocating to Bengaluru. There, he took up a data scientist role at a technology solutions company.

In 2017, Kataria decided to quit his job and dedicate his time to preparing for the civil services examination.

What is Kanishak Kataria doing now? After securing the first rank in the 2018 UPSC examination, Kataria joined the Rajasthan cadre as an IAS officer of the 2019 batch. According to NDTV, he is currently serving as the Commissioner of the Bharatpur Development Authority.