Subscribe

He had ₹1 cr job but wanted ‘sustainable happiness’: How Kanishak Kataria topped UPSC CSE, secured AIR 1 in 1st attempt

Kanishak Kataria left a high-paying software career in South Korea to pursue India’s civil services examination. After working in Bengaluru and preparing since 2017, he secured All India Rank 1 in the 2018 UPSC exam and joined the Rajasthan cadre as an IAS officer.

Kanishka Singharia
Published6 Nov 2026, 06:14 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Kanishak Kataria's journey from a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore job to becoming an IAS officer
Kanishak Kataria's journey from a ₹1 crore job to becoming an IAS officer(Instagram )
AI Quick Read

Securing a lucrative package after graduating from one of India's top institutes, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), is a dream for many. However, Kanishak Kataria had different ambitions.

After completing his BTech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay and securing a job in South Korea with an annual package of 1 crore, he returned to India to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination. His efforts paid off when he secured All India Rank 1 in the UPSC examination in 2018.

Advertisement

His story is drawing attention once again, not just because of his inspiring journey but for his speech, in which he mentioned his girlfriend, parents and sister.

Kanishak Kataria's UPSC success speech mentioning girlfriend, parents and sister

His acknowledgement became a talking point because it was unusual for a UPSC topper to publicly credit a romantic partner in a success speech.

The Union Public Service Commission announced Kataria as the topper on April 5, 2019. Speaking to ANI, he said, "It's a very surprising moment. I never expected to get the 1st rank.

Also Read | Meet Vikas Singh Panwar: UPSC in 1st attempt at 22; KBC ₹50 lakh cash

I thank my parents, sister & my girlfriend for the help & moral support. People will expect me to be a good administrator & that's exactly my intention."

Advertisement

Why did Kanishak Kataria leave his 1 crore job in South Korea?

On returning to India, Kataria said he had always wanted to explore life outside the country. However, working in South Korea made him realise that earning money was not his only motive and that he wanted "sustainable happiness" through work that could make a difference in people's lives.

"I was earning good money for myself, but I wanted to connect with people and get an opportunity to help them," he explained in the interview.

Kataria disclosed that he was earning an annual salary of nearly 1 crore while working in South Korea. However, after moving back to India, his earnings fell to almost a third of his previous package.

Advertisement
Also Read | UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result Out; Over 13,300 clear, check

His career also took him to Bengaluru. As reported by The Indian Express, he spent around 18 months working as a software engineer at Samsung Electronics in South Korea before relocating to Bengaluru. There, he took up a data scientist role at a technology solutions company.

In 2017, Kataria decided to quit his job and dedicate his time to preparing for the civil services examination.

What is Kanishak Kataria doing now?

After securing the first rank in the 2018 UPSC examination, Kataria joined the Rajasthan cadre as an IAS officer of the 2019 batch. According to NDTV, he is currently serving as the Commissioner of the Bharatpur Development Authority.

His journey from graduating from IIT Bombay and working in South Korea to emerging as the UPSC 2018 topper is noteworthy. Beyond leaving behind a high-paying job to pursue his civil services ambitions, Kataria also drew attention for publicly acknowledging the people who supported him throughout his journey.

Advertisement

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World, CJP Protest in Delh LIVE and US news.
HomeNewsTrendsHe had ₹1 cr job but wanted ‘sustainable happiness’: How Kanishak Kataria topped UPSC CSE, secured AIR 1 in 1st attempt
Advertisement
Read Next Story