‘He is not wanted’: Prince William’s friends ridicule Harry over Royal reconciliation plans

While rumors of reconciliation between Prince Harry and the royal family persist, friends of Prince William express skepticism. Reports suggest Harry feels isolated in California and is reportedly open to rebuilding his relationship with his brother.

Livemint
Updated5 Sep 2024, 05:31 PM IST
‘He is not wanted’: Prince William's friends ridicule Harry over Royal reconciliation plans
‘He is not wanted’: Prince William’s friends ridicule Harry over Royal reconciliation plans(AFP)

The possibility of a royal reconciliation has been met with ridicule from friends of Prince William. The derisive response came amid growing buzz about both King Charles and Prince Harry being willing to mend fences.

“We all know he would love to be given a part-time royal role, but Queen Elizabeth was very clear that he couldn’t be half in and half out. Nothing has changed. Whoever is promulgating these ludicrous theories on Harry’s behalf is simply pretending to not get the message that he is not wanted. They are either very thick or pretending to be,” a friend of the senior royal told the Daily Beast.

Reports suggest that the estranged royal has contacted some of his old friends in the UK for advice and “wants to carve out a way back into royal life back in the UK”. Sources who spoke to The Sun said Harry felt 'out of place and isolated in California and overshadowed by Meghan Markle during public appearances. The Daily Mail also reported that Prince Harry was reaching out to his former advisers in the UK.

Also Read | Prince Harry wants to ‘turn back to his old life’

Reports quoting sources however indicate that both brothers are now interested in mending their strained relationship.

Harry is open to reconciling with his brother. He knows it won't be an easy task but it is something that can be brought to the table. William is not opposed to a reconciliation with his brother at some point, but things would need to start from scratch, a fresh start type scenario, where things from the past are not to be mentioned,” a source close to the duo told Express.co.uk.

 

Also Read | Both William and Harry now want to mend strained ties, but…

Somewhat conflicting reports have emerged in recent week about a possible mending of ties within the Royal family. 

According to a source-based report by The Telegraph, Prince Harry is content with his life in California and has no plans to resume Royal duties in the UK. The publication said that the British royal's attempts to stay connected with old friends and improve his relationship with King Charles did not equate to a desire to resume formal duties.

 

Also Read | Prince Harry ‘desperate’ to have peace talks with King Charles, heads to NY

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 05:31 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends

