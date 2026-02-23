He once had ‘no money’, now features on Forbes net worth list; Brett Adcock shares 'where real wealth is'

Brett Adcock, founder of Figure, has scaled the billionaire rankings by entering the Forbes list at the 144th spot. Congratulatory messages have poured in for Adcock, with a wish from his former colleague now doing the rounds on social media. Matthew Piper Jenks extended congratulations to his “mentor and former boss,” calling Adcock a “legend.”

“Congrats to my mentor & former boss Brett Adcock for climbing to 144 on the Forbes net worth list. I worked for Brett at Vettery and Archer Aviation. He also founded Figure, Cover, and Hark. Absolute legend who demanded my BEST & showed me what I’m capable of. So proud & unsurprised,” Piper wrote on X.

Advertisement

What did Brett Adcock say about his journey? Reacting to the post, Adcock shared that he came from humble beginnings. “I grew up on a farm with no money. Now I get to build the kinds of projects I only saw in sci-fi as a kid. I don’t take that for granted,” he wrote.

He also offered advice to young innovators and entrepreneurs, encouraging them to pursue their interests with purpose. “My advice to the next generation is simple: follow your passion. That’s where real wealth is. And real happiness,” Adcock added.

What does Brett Adcock’s company Figure do? According to Forbes, Adcock founded Figure in 2022 with the goal of developing advanced humanoid robots powered by artificial intelligence. The startup quickly drew strong investor interest, securing backing from Microsoft, Nvidia, Jeff Bezos and OpenAI. By February 2024, the company was valued at $2.6 billion, reflecting growing confidence in the future of general-purpose robotics.

Advertisement

Figure is currently focused on bringing AI-powered humanoid robots into real-world applications, with long-term plans to integrate such machines into the labour force across industries.

What are Brett Adcock’s earlier ventures? Before launching Figure, Adcock co-founded the hiring marketplace Vettery in 2012. The platform was later acquired by The Adecco Group, a human resources services firm based in Switzerland, in 2018 for $110 million. Forbes estimates that Adcock owns roughly 50 per cent of Figure, which forms a significant portion of his expanding personal wealth.

What is Brett Adcock’s role in AI and robotics? According to information shared by an AI speakers’ agency, Adcock’s latest venture centres on building advanced humanoid robots powered by artificial intelligence for real-world applications. The initiative reflects his broader vision of using technology to deliver practical and transformative solutions across industries.

Advertisement

His public talks often explore the intersection of artificial intelligence and ethical considerations, drawing on his experience in building technology-driven companies. He is known for simplifying complex technical subjects for wider audiences at conferences and seminars focused on AI and robotics.

Where has Brett Adcock shared his views? Adcock has also contributed to discussions on emerging technologies through media appearances and podcasts, including the No Priors Podcast, Brighter with Herbert, and The TLC Equation Podcast. In these conversations, he has spoken about current AI trends, future predictions and the wider societal impact of rapid technological advancement.

His commentary frequently highlights how artificial intelligence and automation could reshape business operations and everyday life in the coming years.

What is known about Brett Adcock’s background? Beyond his work in technology, Adcock’s personal journey has also drawn attention. Coming from a farming background and later studying at the University of Florida, he often references his early experiences while discussing innovation and entrepreneurship.

Advertisement

Who are the top 10 on the list and their net worth?

Elon Musk $841B Larry Page $260.5B Sergey Brin $240.3B Mark Zuckerberg $224.4B Jeff Bezos $221.3B Larry Ellison $187.3B Bernard Arnault & family $176.5B Jensen Huang $167.5B Amancio Ortega $149B Warren Buffett $147.8B