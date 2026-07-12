He quit a ₹15 LPA job to start a business. Now he earns just ₹12,000 a month. Internet reacts

Leaving a well-paying job to start a business is often portrayed as a path to financial freedom and professional independence. However, an entrepreneur's recent post on social media has highlighted a different side of the journey, one marked by financial uncertainty and personal sacrifice.

The discussion began after X user Kiranjit Das shared the experience of earning just ₹12,000 a month from his business after leaving a job that paid ₹15 lakh per annum. His post has since drawn widespread attention online, prompting conversations about the realities of entrepreneurship beyond the success stories that frequently dominate social media.

Entrepreneur shares financial reality after leaving salaried job In his post, Das reflected on the financial pressures that come with starting a business, particularly for people supporting families.

He wrote, "Earning ₹12,000 a month from a business after leaving a ₹15 LPA job may not hurt you as an individual. The challenges grow when you have a family to look after, fees to pay, medicines to buy and many other responsibilities. Saying, 'Become an entrepreneur, not an employee,' is easy. Doing it isn't."

The post suggested that while entrepreneurship is often celebrated, the transition from a stable salary to an uncertain income can be far more difficult than many expect.

Das' remarks resonated with several users who said social media often highlights successful entrepreneurs without equally discussing the setbacks and financial risks involved in building a business.

'Become an entrepreneur' is easier said than done, he says The post sparked a discussion among aspiring entrepreneurs, with many users sharing their own concerns about leaving stable employment.

One user commented, "Even I was thinking of leaving the job and doing the business, these days Insta feedback and social media is flooded with the successful stories of these enterpreneur and that lures more people to follow the fate without knowing the challenges and risks involved. Still Confused."

Another user cautioned against quitting a well-paying job without careful planning, writing, “Those who are already employed at a company/organisation with a very good salary, should never quit their job just for the sake of day trading. Alongside the job, one can engage in positional trading, investing, and mutual funds on a small scale. I remember that between 2017 and 2020, inspired by 2 or 3 'so-called' famous Traders cum YouTubers, many people quit their permanent jobs to pursue full-time trading as a profession.”

Social media users debate risks and rewards of starting a business Not everyone agreed with the cautious approach.

One user argued that taking risks is sometimes necessary, commenting, "Fully agreed, but someone should take a risk to change their family financial crunches which is facing since their ancestral."

Another wrote, "Unless someone has lost his/her job it's foolish to quit a decent income job,coz forget 12k per month,sirf profit mein aane ki struggle shuru hogi,an entrepreneur has to go through every thing before achieving something,also that something is not a guarantee."

A fifth user highlighted the importance of financial preparedness before taking the leap into entrepreneurship.

"It depends on what stage of financial stability you were in, when you quit your job to start a business. Always make sure you have enough to fund yourself and the family for a year to two, before going aggressively and starting a business," the user wrote.