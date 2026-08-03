He quit an ₹11 LPA job in Bengaluru, now earns ₹28 lakh a year selling water in hometown

A post on X has caught the attention of social media users after an individual claimed that his friend left a corporate job paying ₹11 lakh a year in Bengaluru to start a water purification business in his hometown. The post has triggered a discussion online, with many debating whether running a small business that meets an everyday need can be more rewarding than a corporate career.

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Started business on family-owned property The post was shared by X user Ankit Pandey, who said his friend chose to return to his hometown instead of continuing in the corporate sector.

According to Pandey, his friend invested in setting up a water purification plant on his own property.

He claimed the business now supplies drinking water to around 300 homes and shops across several colonies. The entrepreneur reportedly delivers about 300 water cans every day and charges ₹30 per can.

Business reportedly earns ₹ 2.35 lakh profit every month Pandey said the business generates nearly ₹9,000 in daily revenue, taking the monthly earnings to around ₹2.7 lakh.

As the plant operates from self-owned land, there is no rent to pay. He estimated that monthly expenses include about ₹15,000 for water purification and electricity, and another ₹20,000 for transport.

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After deducting these costs, Pandey claimed the business earns an average monthly profit of around ₹2.35 lakh, which works out to nearly ₹28.5 lakh a year—more than twice the entrepreneur's previous annual salary.

'The best business is not the most glamorous one' Sharing the story, Pandey said success does not always come from a high-paying corporate job.

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"Sometimes the best business is not the most glamorous one. It is the one that solves a daily problem consistently," he wrote.

He also asked users whether they would leave a ₹11 LPA corporate job to start a similar business.

Social media users react The post received several reactions, with many users saying the growing demand for clean drinking water is making the sector increasingly profitable.

"Nowadays this is becoming a very profitable business. Because people are becoming health conscious and the demand for clean water is increasing," one user wrote.

Another user said businesses that provide essential services often perform better than conventional careers.

"Ground-level utility beats high-level corporate prestige every single time; cash flow doesn't care about job titles," the user commented.

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Another said: “Great example of solving a real everyday problem. A sustainable business with steady demand can be just as rewarding as a corporate career.”

Another said: "If the cost is only ₹35,000, then it's okay.

The main thing is to build a customer base of 300 customers.

Timely delivery is the most important factor.

In this business, you'll have to buy a transport van because these vans aren't usually available for rent. If you hire a vehicle, the cost will be much higher."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.