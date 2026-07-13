He spent 15 years in tech, including a decade at Nvidia. Then quit to find work that ‘felt more human’

A former Nvidia product design lead has opened up about leaving his well-paying job to pursue life coaching and entrepreneurship, saying ‘financial security is different from true fulfilment,’ according to a Business Insider report.

The entrepreneur, who is now the founder of life coaching business Touch of Humane and CEO of AI-assisted coaching platform Osmo, said he walked away from his role at Nvidia in September 2022 after more than 15 years in the technology industry.

Despite reaching what many would consider a career high point, he said he felt increasingly disconnected from his work. "On paper, it looked like I had reached a major career milestone, but internally I felt increasingly disconnected from the work I was doing," he told Insider.

'Financial security is different from true fulfilment' He explained that he had already achieved the financial goals he had set for himself as a child, including buying a home, supporting his parents, and giving his family financial security.

"What surprised me was that once those goals were checked off, I expected to feel complete. Instead, I felt like something was missing," he said, adding, “Financial security is different from true fulfilment.”

Although he explored other opportunities within and outside Nvidia, he said the experience only strengthened his desire to build something of his own.

"I cared deeply about the company, but staying just for a pay cheque no longer felt right," he said.

Left Nvidia with a financial cushion Describing the decision as both "scary and exciting", he said he sold enough Nvidia stock to build a financial buffer that he hoped would support his family for at least three years.

"My goal was to not put any financial pressure on my wife while I figured out what came next," he said.

While close friends supported his decision, others questioned why he would leave a prestigious and stable job.

From corporate life to coaching In January 2024, he launched his in-person coaching business, Touch of Humane, before founding Osmo in 2025 to help coaches improve their performance using AI.

He believes the rise of artificial intelligence is increasing the need for human-centred skills.

"AI is going to make many kinds of work more efficient, especially repetitive or primarily knowledge-based work," he said. "The future is becoming less about what you know and more about who you are."

According to him, qualities such as empathy, trust, creativity and the ability to lead people through uncertainty will become increasingly valuable.

'I essentially started from scratch' The entrepreneur said he initially earned no income while building his coaching practice and now works around six days a week.

"The financial buffer I had built gave my family stability during that transition," he said, adding that it allowed him to focus on learning and building relationships instead of worrying about money.

Reflecting on the journey, he said he did not leave Nvidia with a detailed roadmap.

"I did not leave Nvidia with a master plan — I just knew coaching felt meaningful, so I leaned into it," he said.

'Starting your own company can be surprisingly lonely' Despite embracing entrepreneurship, he admitted there are aspects of corporate life he still misses.

"Starting your own company can be surprisingly lonely," he said, recalling everyday interactions with colleagues, brainstorming sessions and informal conversations that created a sense of belonging.

He also said corporate workplaces provide built-in validation through managers, teammates and performance reviews, something that largely disappears for solopreneurs.

"There are days when a partnership falls through after months of work, or when you spend weeks building something that nobody uses. Then there are moments that make it all worthwhile," he told Insider.