He started as a waiter at a US restaurant chain at 15. Now, he owns the company: Who is Friendly's owner Amol Kohli?

Amol Kohli has gone from waiting tables as a teenager to owning the very restaurant chain where he once worked. In July 2024, his investment group, Legacy Brands, acquired Friendly’s — the American family dining chain — along with its parent company Brix Holdings and several other restaurant brands. Today, Kohli oversees more than 250 restaurant locations across the United States, including Friendly’s, Clean Juice, and Red Mango.

Who is Amol Kohli? Kohli’s journey began in 2003, when he worked as a waiter at a Friendly’s in the Philadelphia area while still in high school. Earning about $5 an hour, he handled everything from cooking and dishwashing to bussing tables — doing whatever his manager needed.

Two decades later, he has come full circle, becoming the owner of the company that gave him his first job.

How did his career begin? While studying finance and marketing at Drexel University, Kohli continued to work at Friendly’s during his summer breaks. He quickly moved beyond basic tasks, helping franchisees with payroll, food costs, and insurance.

He described this early experience as “invaluable”, as it helped him understand the business from the ground up.

After graduating in 2011, he chose to stay with Friendly’s rather than pursue a finance career. His dedication helped him rise to the role of regional manager.

When did he become a franchise owner? Kohli eventually decided to invest in his own Friendly’s restaurant, pooling resources from friends and business partners. His entrepreneurial leap paid off — over time, he went on to own 31 Friendly’s locations.

How did he acquire Brix holdings? The Covid-19 pandemic was a major setback for Friendly’s, pushing the company to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020. It was later bought by Brix Holdings.

Kohli, however, refused to let the brand fade. In May 2023, he founded Legacy Brands International and led the acquisition of Brix Holdings through a mix of equity and debt financing. The deal marked a full-circle moment in his journey from employee to owner.

What are his future plans? Kohli’s focus now is on reviving Friendly’s by modernising its restaurants, using technology, and drawing new franchise partners. He also wants to change perceptions about working in the food service industry — showing it as a place where long-term careers can thrive.

Many of his top executives started in entry-level positions, and Kohli’s own story proves that “anyone can work their way up in the restaurant business.”