'He touched my cheek...': Teenager faces harassment on Delhi Metro, shares shocking ordeal in Reddit post

A routine journey on the Delhi Metro turned frightening for a teenage female passenger when a middle-aged man behaved inappropriately with her. She shared her experience in a viral Reddit post titled, “Will never use metro again, with time men are getting more scary.” The teenager, travelling from Shalimar Bagh to Rithala, said the incident left her feeling "confused" and “nervous.”

According to the post, the man sat beside her at the Netaji Subhash Place station and made light contact, which she initially dismissed.

"He was trying to take his phone out from left pocket and had a little bit contact with me. I didn't mind because he was a little fat, so I thought it was not intentional," she wrote.

She added that the contact became more deliberate over time:

"After 10 seconds, his arm touched mine for one to two seconds, and then within five seconds, his arm touched, but this time it was like he was leaning towards me, and it was a continuous contact for 10 seconds until I bent a little towards the front."

Escalation of Harassment While she was still processing the incident, the man placed his elbow on her shoulder.

"I didn't know anyone would go this far here in the metro. I got a little uncomfortable, nervous and after around 10 seconds, I said: 'Why are you putting your arms on me?'"

Although the man apologised and patted her shoulder twice, he later touched her cheek and pressed his hand on her lap before leaving at the Pitampura station.

"Before I could say anything, he touched my cheek (like for: 0.5 sec. with his other hand and put pressure on my lap with his other hand and left at the Pitampura stop," she wrote.

Online Support and Advice Disturbed by the ordeal, the teenager sought advice online, writing:

"I didn't know why, but it is really hard, I never thought something like this would disturb you this much. Sorry for all these paragraphs but I needed to get it out. I was feeling so bad from morning."

Social media users expressed sympathy and urged her to speak up. One comment read: "You didn't do anything wrong, he did. Speak up or report it if it happens again."

Another added: "Reading such posts makes me sad. These perverts need to be taught a lesson or they continue to do what they are doing."