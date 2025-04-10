Normal process? This CA was shocked when ‘detectives’ asked for his Google timeline to process health insurance claim

Being good with money doesn’t always help with health insurance claims — just ask Paisa Vaisa podcast host Anupam Gupta. Even he wasn't spared by insurance scammers and now he is wondering if health insurance is even worth it.

In a series of social media posts, Gupta, who's also a chartered accountant (CA) and the author of The Wisest Owl: Be Your Own Financial Planner, pointed at coercive and long “investigation” processes for clearing insurance claims.

Gupta alleged that in order to process his health insurance claims, two “private investigators” landed at his doorstep, and the process made him reconsider if having insurance “is even worth it”. He said this happened on April 7, with no prior intimation.

“Have you recently made a health insurance claim? Were you asked to give your Google Timeline data? I have! I am shocked that health insurance companies now hire investigation agencies to verify reimbursement claims,” Gupta wrote on LinkedIn.

Private Investigators Checking Insurance Claims? Yes, Says This CA Recounting his experience on X on April 9, Gupta shared: “Two private detective investigators came to my house to verify a health insurance claim that we made. I am now wondering if health insurance is even worth it. Here's my story.”

“On Monday 7th April morning, while I was on a call, I got four missed calls. When I called back, I was told ‘Sir, I am standing outside your building regarding your health insurance claim. Please let me in.’ There are two of them. I give them consent to come home because I need my claim passed, right?” he said.

According to Gupta, these investigators demanded the following:

All documents for his claims. “When we said we already submitted the originals to the health insurance company they said, we want copies. Luckily we had one set. He took photos of all the file,” he said.

A Google timeline data to prove that location and time are as stated in the claim. “We said, we don't share location to Google and won't to you,” Gupta wrote of the demand.

Credit card statement to prove the payment.

Photos of the house.

Call with someone from their agency who “enquired about all possible details and much more regarding the claim”, Gupta said.

‘Process Took An Hour, Said its Common Practice Now’ According to Gupta, the whole process took close to an hour and ended with a signed declaration for documents that they did not share. He implied that they felt they had no choice but to comply, stating: “Of course, they were polite and obviously we consented to all of this. We need our claim passed, right?”

The investigators told them that “all health insurance companies do this” and showed Gupta other declarations on his mobile phone to prove that this is now common industry practice, he added.

“I give up really. I know that faking documents comes naturally to us, whether it is fake donation receipts, fake petrol bills, etc. So putting fake claims to health insurance companies is par for course, right guys?” he asked.

‘Insurance Company Did Not Give Advance Warning’ Gupta was sarcastic about not receiving prior intimation about the visit from his insurance company, saying: “I was not contacted by my health insurance company at all. These guys just landed up outside my building. But that's obvious right? If you give advance warning then I will certainly do a scam lol.”

He added, “I'm not naming the insurance company because if this is standard industry practice, then who to blame? I myself would have signed on some T&C in my policy that allows Hercule Poirot and ACP Pradyuman to investigate my claim.”

On LinkedIn, he also questioned how “bad things have gotten… that anyone can claim he represents an insurance company and barge into my house? And if not, then my claim might just get rejected?”