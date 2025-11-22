‘Healthcare shouldn’t feel like a luxury’: NRI couple moves back to India after 17 years in US

An NRI couple has sparked a conversation online after sharing why they chose to return to India nearly two decades after living in the United States. The family, now based in India with their twins, said the soaring healthcare expenses in the US left them financially strained and emotionally overwhelmed.

In a video posted on Instagram, they explained that despite having insurance, access to doctors and essential medical services felt “slow, expensive and stressful”.

Also Read | Steep drop to massive fireball: Tejas jet crash caught on cam

“For anyone who’s never dealt with the US healthcare system, here’s a little context,” they wrote. “Before insurance even helps, you have to hit your yearly deductible. Every visit, every test – you pay out of pocket first.”

According to the couple, they were spending $14,000 annually before insurance coverage kicked in. The “cheapest” health insurance plan available to them — only for the two adults — cost $1,600 per month with a deductible of $15,000, not including their children.

“Even simple concerns became a financial burden,” they said, adding that without family support in the US, parenting felt increasingly isolating.

They eventually decided to move back to India, where healthcare was more affordable and support was easier to find.

Watch the viral video here:

“India isn’t perfect,” they acknowledged, “but here healthcare doesn’t feel like a luxury. We have access to good doctors, faster care, and a support system that actually feels accessible. This move wasn’t about running away; it was running towards a life where healthcare wasn’t a financial stress and motherhood wasn’t a solo battle.”

The couple added that returning home gave them something they did not even realise they were missing — “balance and peace of mind”.

The video has crossed 1.6 million views, drawing hundreds of comments. Many users agreed with the couple’s perspective on US medical costs, while others noted that readjusting to life in India comes with its own challenges.

A user wrote, “Welcome to India. We lived for 17 years in the U.S. and returned to India, three months ago. It’s been an adjustment, just like any relocation, but we get to be closer to our family and enjoy our time with them. Have an easy settling in. Good luck.”

Another user wrote, “Why i am not able to make up my mind i love to get back to India, i have been in USA for 2 decades now almost and we are GC holders. Every second i think wanted to move back buy not able to dare with kids kudos to you guys have a happy nee chapter.”