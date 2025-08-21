Heart attack symptoms vary in men and women, cardiologist warns — jaw pain may be a sign

The sudden spike in heart attack cases – which were previously seen mainly among older adults – now appears with increasing frequency among younger people, particularly those under 40 years of age. This disturbing rise has made many more vigilant and, at the same time, has triggered panic, often leading them to search for symptoms and causes online.

Do heart attack symptoms differ in men and women? Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD, Cardiologist, explained that symptoms of a heart attack can differ between men and women, and that the heart may send signals that can easily go unnoticed.

What unusual heart attack symptoms do women experience? According to Dr Yaranov, in his years of medical practice he has treated many women whose symptoms did not appear to be related to heart disease. These included nausea, back or jaw pain, sudden fatigue, and shortness of breath.

The cardiologist emphasised that “[Heart attack] symptoms [in women] can be subtle, making it easy to think it’s ‘just stress’ or something minor. But every time I think, ‘That can’t be a heart attack,’ I get proven wrong.”

He pointed out that women’s heart attack symptoms often present differently from men’s, reminding us: if something feels off, always listen to your body. “Don’t wait until it’s an emergency — trust your instincts and take action. Early recognition is key, and advocating for better heart health awareness for women can save lives,” the expert added.

What did a patient recall about her heart attack symptoms? In his video, Dr Yaranov featured a stitch with a woman who said she had experienced symptoms for two weeks before her heart attack. She elaborated, “One of the major symptoms that stood out was extreme fatigue. I experienced right shoulder pain, stomach pain, back pain, and headaches. It wasn’t until the day of my actual heart attack that I started experiencing jaw pain and tingling in my left arm.”

How do subtle heart attack signs show up in women? Further explaining the subtle signs seen in women, the cardiologist said, “Forget what you know about classic symptoms like chest pain. Women can experience extreme fatigue, almost as if they ran a marathon out of nowhere. They may feel short of breath even without doing anything strenuous.”

