A woman's viral Instagram video captured her struggle to retrieve lost tickets to Coldplay's Mumbai concert tickets, which her maid accidentally threw away. The British band Coldplay is on an India tour, performing in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

In the video, posted by @Prachisingh2202, the woman recounted her unfortunate experience, which has since gone viral on social media.

The clip shows the woman approaching her building's garbage collector and sifting through the day's trash in a desperate attempt to recover Coldplay's Mumbai concert tickets. Despite their efforts, the tickets could not be found.

Along with the viral video, she wrote: “Yes, so this disaster happened. Yesterday, we got two Coldplay tickets, and they were kept in a wrapper on the dining table. Today, we got ready, the driver was waiting, and while leaving, we couldn’t find the bands, and our maid said ki woh toh safai mai phek diye. The building guys were so sweet to actually check all the garbage that was thrown today."

She requested the British band Coldplay for two Mumbai concert tickets and said: “It’s ok guys, aaj kismat mai nahi tha jaana. @coldplay pls, give me two tickets."

Coldplay is a British rock band comprising Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion.

Some popular songs of the band include “Paradise", “Viva La Vida", “Adventure of a Lifetime", “Yellow", “Fix You" and “A Sky Full of Stars".

Coldplay's India tour Coldplay is on its India tour and will make its second performance in Mumbai on January 21. Then, they will travel to Ahmedabad for a two-day concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

It's the second time Coldplay is on India tour, following their first performance in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

Their first performance on the India tour in 2025 was on January 18 in Mumbai.