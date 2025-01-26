Imagine making a joke about death, only to have it come true—devastating, isn’t it? Maureen Branigan never expected a harmless joke to her mother will leave a lasting scar on her life.

“Did you make it home alive lol?”

Maureen Branigan had spent a whole day with her mother and when she left, she jokingly texted her, only to find that she had indeed died inside her parked car outside her home.

She had died of cardiac arrest.

Maureen Branigan shared this story on TikTok which has garnered 670,000 views and nearly 900 comments. This happened in 2021.

She said, “I didn’t think twice when she didn’t reply. It wasn’t uncommon for her to just go home, go to bed, and then FaceTime me in the morning to make our plans for the day. We spent every day together.”

Maureen Branigan said it was her fiance who found her mother outside the house when he took their dog out for a walk. Ambulance was called and Maureen called her dad to come over.

Speaking of her text to her mother, Maureen said, “When I sent that text, never in my wildest imagination would I have thought it would result in her dying.” She said they both have shared such texts even before.