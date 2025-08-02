Woman offers ₹4,000 reward for lost Labubu doll: ‘Took her out drinking and…’

A woman in San Francisco has gone viral after sharing a heartfelt — and slightly humorous — plea for the return of her lost Labubu doll, which she misplaced during a night of heavy drinking. The woman, who turned to Reddit for help, shared a poster featuring photos of the pink doll, known for its quirky appearance, as it explored the city and snacked on popcorn chicken with her.

“I took her out for a night of drinking and now I regret getting too lit,” she admitted in the Reddit post, referring to the toy affectionately as “Labubu”.

She offered a $50 ( ₹4,175) reward for anyone who might return the missing doll, and asked those with information to get in touch. “I know it’s a long shot but this is part of my grieving process,” she added, later joking in the thread that Labubus were “for the delulu”.

The post drew a mix of reactions. While many Reddit users expressed sympathy and support, a few took the opportunity to poke fun. “I know it’s hard but just buy another one,” one commenter suggested. Another joked, “It’s probably in Oakland by now being sold for parts.”

Screengrab from the viral post.

Labubu dolls, known for their odd-yet-cute charm, have gained such popularity online that some are now being resold for over 100 times their original price.

Fortunately, the story had a happy ending. A kind-hearted fellow collector stepped in and gave the woman a replacement – a “Lychee Berry” Labubu, just like the one she lost. Though not the exact same doll, it brought her comfort.