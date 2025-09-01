Heartwarming video shows IndiGo pilot welcoming parents, grandparents on her flight: 'Life had come full circle'

A heartwarming video of an IndiGo pilot welcoming her parents and grandparents onboard her flight has gone viral, striking an emotional chord with thousands online.

The pilot, Tanishka Mudgal, shared the clip on Instagram, capturing the proud smiles of her family as they boarded the aircraft she was flying. For her, it was more than just a professional milestone; it was a tribute to the sacrifices her family had made for her dreams.

“It felt like life had come full circle. Every sacrifice they made, every prayer they whispered for me, every word of encouragement – all of it led to this moment. Their eyes had pride, mine had tears,” she wrote in the caption.

Internet Reacts With Love The video, which has already crossed 9.1 million views, received an outpouring of praise. Many users lauded Mudgal for honouring her family while achieving professional success.

One pilot wrote: “Look at the happiness and pride on their faces … I remember when I flew my parents for the first time. Be grounded girl and stick to your roots, it will take you a long way … Radhe Radhe.”

Another user commented: “It is a very special moment when parents see their children succeed.”

“See the pride and joy in the parents’ eyes,” said another.

Others highlighted the emotional weight of the moment, with one writing: “How one child changes the trajectory for the entire family. Alhamdulillah for everything that you have achieved.”

Another added: “Every proud parent will feel joy, especially when it’s their daughter.”

The touching video continues to circulate widely, with many calling it a perfect example of how success feels most complete when shared with loved ones.

Earlier, a Tamil Nadu-based IndiGo pilot became the internet’s latest favourite after a video of his in-flight announcement went viral. Captain Pradeep Krishnan, who was flying a Patna-bound aircraft, left passengers smiling with his lighthearted attempt at speaking Hindi.

In the now-viral clip, the captain can be heard greeting passengers with: “Sabka namaskar hai. Mera Hindi sundar hai, sab adjust kar lega.” He then explained turbulence in his own witty way: “Uppar main, 3,000 feet pe… turbulence thoda, daga daga daga karega. Seat belt daalenge nahi toh adega.”