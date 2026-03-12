Heart-wrenching video shows Iranian mother comforting child during bombing: 'Don’t be scared...'

A video showing an Iranian mother reassuring her frightened child as explosions ring out in the background has gone viral online, offering a glimpse into the human toll of the ongoing conflict in the region.

The clip, shared by Al Jazeera, captures a tense moment as airstrikes are heard nearby during reported attacks by the US and Israel on Iranian targets.

In the video, the woman can be heard speaking calmly to her child in an attempt to ease the fear caused by the blasts.

“Don’t be scared my dear, I am with you. Me too, I got scared as well,” she tells the child.

Trying to reassure the youngster, she continues, “I am with you and you are with me.”

Moments later, as another loud sound echoes in the distance, the mother gently prepares the child for the possibility of more explosions.

“I think another one is coming. We might get a little scared again,” she says.

The emotional exchange has resonated widely online, with many users saying the video illustrates how civilians — especially children — often bear the psychological burden of war.

The footage comes amid nearly two weeks of intense airstrikes on Iran that have dramatically escalated tensions in the Middle East.

According to reports, the strikes have targeted key military infrastructure across the country, including missile launch systems, weapons production facilities and supply chains linked to Iran’s defence capabilities.

The conflict has also seen high-profile casualties among political figures, military commanders, scientists and engineers.

One of the most significant developments in the ongoing crisis has been the reported assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. His death has raised questions about the future direction of Iran’s leadership and its strategic programmes.

Experts say the long-term implications of the conflict may hinge on the fate of Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium. Intelligence sources cited by international media outlets say that approximately 440kg of enriched uranium — enough to potentially produce more than 10 nuclear warheads — was buried under a mountain and targeted by US strikes last year.

If the material remains intact within the country, analysts believe it could allow Iran to accelerate the development of a nuclear weapon.

Hardline factions in Iran have long argued that acquiring nuclear deterrence is essential for the survival of the Islamic Republic, particularly given the overwhelming military advantage held by the United States and Israel.

The latest conflict may strengthen that argument if Iran’s new leadership maintains control of the country following the recent upheaval.

There are also reports that the United States is considering sending troops on a high-risk mission to secure the enriched uranium stockpile. Prior diplomatic negotiations before the war had reportedly included proposals for Iran to transfer the material to another country as part of a nuclear agreement, The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, nearly two weeks of sustained bombing campaigns have significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities. Airstrikes have reportedly destroyed or damaged missiles, launchers and parts of the country’s military-industrial infrastructure.

As geopolitical tensions continue to rise, videos like the one showing the mother comforting her child serve as a stark reminder of the everyday fear experienced by civilians living in conflict zones.

For many observers, the moment captured in the viral clip reflects a universal truth of war: while governments and militaries clash on the battlefield, ordinary families are often left to endure the uncertainty and fear at home.

