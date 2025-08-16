Heavy rain pounds Mumbai on Janmashtami; netizens say ‘thunder announcing arrival of Krishna’

Heavy rain since early morning in Mumbai has paralysed the capital of Maharashtra, bringing residents to a standstill just as the city prepares to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami. The downpour has wreaked havoc in the western state, killing two people and injuring two others in a landslide-related incident in Vikhroli.

Visuals circulating on social media showed Dadar railway station submerged, with multiple roads waterlogged among other disruptions. Several people have taken to X to voice their frustration, with many saying they had "never seen such kind of rains."

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri, while an orange alert has been announced for Nashik, Pune, Satara, Jalgaon and Gadchiroli.

Frustration Mounts as Residents Share Experiences on X A video shared by the X handle Mumbai Rains showed submerged roads as vehicles struggled to pass through.

Another user, Ghadge Aman, highlighted the plight of delivery workers: "Heavy rains in Mumbai, waterlogging everywhere. I just saw a Zomato delivery guy walking through it all to deliver food. The dedication is incredible — because of people like him, someone won’t sleep hungry tonight. Hats off to our delivery heroes!"

Social media user Priti Gandhi connected the rains with the arrival of Lord Krishna: "It’s been pouring in Mumbai for the last two hours. It seems as if the midnight thunder & torrential rains are announcing the arrival of Lord Krishna!!

Everything in this world is temporary, but heavy rains on the auspicious Janmashtami is permanent!!"

A fourth user said: "Never seen this kind of rains in my entire life!!! On Western Express Highway."

IMD Issues Red and Orange Alerts Across Maharashtra On Saturday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on X that the India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Mumbai, urging residents to remain indoors unless travel was essential.