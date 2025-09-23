As Kolkata drowns in rain, X users draw parallels with 'Amphan Cyclone', say 'if it doesn’t stop…'

Kolkata is reeling from heavy rainfall, leaving large parts of the city waterlogged just days before Durga Puja. The downpour has claimed three lives due to electrocution. The city remains paralysed, with metro and train services affected, schools closed, and multiple flights delayed. Apprehensive residents have taken to X to express their frustration, with many calling the rain “disastrous” and describing its impact as “worse than Amphan Cyclone.”

Flooded Streets and Homes Several videos shared on social media show streets inundated with water, with vehicles struggling to move. Some residents even compared the situation to Venice, Italy, the so-called “floating city.”

Visuals from across the city showed submerged roads and parked vehicles as the day began. Videos circulating on WhatsApp and other platforms also captured water entering homes, leaving many residences ankle-deep in water.

“I think Kolkata just received record-breaking rainfall. There is practically no news yet, but it might be the case. Rain started around midnight, and it’s still raining. Rained very heavily from 2:00 am to 4:00 am. I live in a ground-floor apartment, and have shin-deep flooding inside my home. This is the heaviest rainfall I’ve seen and beyond even 2020 Amphan levels of flooding. All my ground-floor neighbours are also saying the same. What an upsetting start to the festive season,” lamented one Reddit user.

“We have a one-storey house. This is the first time in my life that I’m seeing so much water accumulate. Even during Amphan cyclone water had not entered the house. It will be disastrous if the rain doesn’t stop,” shared another.

“I think the waterlogging is everywhere in Kolkata right now,” summed up a third.

Which Areas Recorded the Heaviest Rainfall? The southern and eastern parts of the city experienced the most intense rainfall. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation reported that Garia Kamdahari recorded 332 mm of rain in just a few hours. Other areas recorded significant rainfall, including Jodhpur Park (285 mm), Kalighat (280 mm), Topsia (275 mm), Ballygunge (264 mm), and Thantania in north Kolkata (195 mm).

IMD Forecast The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast on Monday that a low-pressure trough might move northwards over Kolkata and the South 24 Parganas district, bringing heavy rainfall within 24 hours. The weather office also warned that similar showers could affect Kolkata and surrounding areas around September 25, prompting many community puja organisers to stay on alert.