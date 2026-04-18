Heinrich Klaasen pulls off stunning catch to dismiss Ayush Mhatre in CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 thriller | Watch viral video

Heinrich Klaasen produced a moment of magic in the field during the Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) IPL 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday (April 18). It ended a promising knock from young CSK batter Ayush Mhatre with a spectacular diving catch.
The incident occurred in the fifth over when Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled to Ayush Mhatre. The explosive opener, batting aggressively, attempted to clear the infield but got a toe-end connection. The ball flew high to the left of mid-off. Klaasen, quick on his feet, sprinted to his left, leaped full stretch, and stuck out his left hand. As he tumbled to the ground, the ball appeared to pop out momentarily, but the South African star balanced it brilliantly with his right hand while falling, completing the grab safely.
Replays confirmed the brilliance. Klaasen caught it one-handed initially in his left hand and used the other to steady it mid-fall. The crowd at Hyderabad erupted in cheers as Mhatre walked back for a quickfire 30 off just 13 balls, studded with five boundaries and one six. His aggressive intent had put CSK on the front foot early in their chase of 195, but this dismissal shifted momentum back to SRH.
Mhatre had looked dangerous, especially after an injury concern earlier in the innings where he hobbled following a quick run, but still managed to entertain the fans with his fearless batting.
Ayush Mhatre, the promising CSK talent known for his high strike rate, has been a bright spark for the five-time champions this season. Coming in at number three, he has delivered impactful knocks with his clean hitting. In this match, he continued that trend until Klaasen’s athletic intervention. His departure left CSK at 66/2, needing plenty more from the middle order, including skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and others, to chase down SRH’s competitive total of 194/9.
SRH's bowling unit, led by Nitish Kumar Reddy’s variations, capitalized on the breakthrough. Klaasen, already a key batter for SRH and leading the Orange Cap race earlier in the season, once again proved his all-round value with this fielding gem.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga
SRH impact subs: Smaran Ravichandran, Harsh Dubey, Liam Livingstone, Dilshan Madushanka, Harshal Patel
Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh
CSK impact subs: Smaran Ravichandran, Harsh Dubey, Liam Livingstone, Dilshan Madushanka, Harshal Patel
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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