‘Her lips move like…’: Trump again makes bizarre comment on press secretary Karoline Leavitt

United States Donald Trump has been known for his unusual or controversial remarks and recently, he made some on White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's “moving lips”. Donald Trump was speaking onboard the Air Force One about his trip to Israel and Egypt before switching to mention Karoline Leavitt.

“How’s Karoline doing? Is she doing good?” Trump asked the reporters, adding, “Should Karoline be replaced?”

When a reporter said that it was upto him to replace or not replace her, Trump said, "It’ll never happen. That face... and those lips. They move like a machine gun, right?”

This wasn’t the first time Trump commented on Karoline Leavitt’s lips. In a previous interview, he said, “She's become a star. It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips. The way they move. They move like she is a machinegun. She is a star, she is a great person actually.”

He added, “I don't think anybody has ever had a best Press Secretary than Karoline Leavitt. She has been amazing.”

While in Egypt, Donald Trump also called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ‘beautiful,’ prompting her to smile.

“We have a woman a young woman who's I'm not allowed to say it because usually it's the end of your political career if you say it. She's a beautiful young woman. Now, if you use the word beautiful in the United States about a woman that's the end of your political career, but I'll take my chances,” he said.

Trump then turned around to locate her and and asked if she mind being called beautiful.

Donald Trump said, “Where is she? There she is. You don't mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are. Thank you very much for coming. We appreciate it. She wanted to be here and she's incredible and they really respect her in Italy. She's a very successful very successful politician.”

Donald Trump had also reportedly complimented Princess of Wales, Catherine, on her appearance on arrival at Windsor Castle. “You’re so beautiful, so beautiful,” Trump said.

Trump had also complimented Prince William after the ceremonial reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in December 2024, calling him a “good-looking guy”.