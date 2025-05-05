‘Hercules’ tiger spotted in Uttarakhand, believed to be Asia’s largest

An exceptionally large tiger, nicknamed ‘Hercules’ due to his enormous size, has stirred excitement and speculation in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar region. The colossal feline has been frequently sighted in the Phato tourism zone, attracting widespread attention from tourists and wildlife enthusiasts alike. Many believe ‘Hercules’ could be the largest tiger currently roaming Asia.

Preliminary estimates suggest that the majestic big cat weighs approximately 300 kilograms and measures nearly seven feet in length. These extraordinary dimensions have intensified speculation that he could be the largest tiger in Asia, bringing renewed focus to the region’s rich and thriving wildlife.

Confirming the presence of the enormous feline, Prakash Arya, Divisional Forest Officer of the Terai West Forest Division, expressed his personal astonishment at the sighting.

"In my entire career, I have never seen such a giant tiger," DFO Arya told The New Indian Express.

"This is a clear symbol of the rich biodiversity and the success of our management efforts in this forest area," he added.

Arya emphasised that the tiger is “exceptionally large,” noting that a big cat of such magnitude has never been documented in the region before. In response, the Forest Department has increased surveillance efforts, deploying an extensive network of camera traps throughout the zone to monitor the tiger’s movements and collect vital data on the imposing animal.

Even local guides, long familiar with the area’s wildlife, have been left astounded by the tiger’s sheer size and the buzz his presence has generated among both visitors and residents.

"We’ve seen many tigers here, but nothing compares to 'Hercules'," remarked one guide, who requested anonymity.

"His sheer size is incredible. He truly looks like the mythical hero, hence the name."

Tourists fortunate enough to catch a glimpse of the massive big cat have described the experience as awe-inspiring.

"Seeing 'Hercules' was an unforgettable experience," shared Priya Sharma, a visitor from Delhi.