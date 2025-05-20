Here comes another Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meme: This time it’s from an Indian influencer | Watch viral video

Here comes another Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meme. This time, it comes from Instagram influencer Zervaan J Bunshah. Zervaan, a theatre actor known on social media as “Bunshah”, made a spoof on the Pakistani leader. The video has gone viral with 4.5 million views.

Zervaan's spoof video comes after online users started comparing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Rosesh, a funny character from the sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. The Pakistani leader’s speech in Pakistan’s Parliament went viral, more because of how he said it and less because of what he said.

The speech, given after India’s Operation Sindoor targeting terror sites in PoK and Pakistan, reminded many of Rosesh’s dramatic style. Social media users joked about the resemblance, making the video widely shared and laughed at.

“Bilulu is Delulu,” wrote the influencer, referring to the Pakistani leader as delusional.

He added a line, “Momma ki purse jaise hospital ki koi pyari si nurse.” It’s a celebrated line from the popular character in the show. Rosesh Sarabhai was famously played by Rajesh Kumar.

“Maya would say: “Wonderful Rosesh Beta”,” commented one user.

“Rosesh Sarabhai of Pakistan,” commented another.

One user asked, “Kya aap aur Bilawal bhi bachpan mein Kumbh gaye the?”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been at his jingoistic best since the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed at least 26 people. He is the son of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari. The grandson of former Pakistan President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto also served as Pakistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

After India had suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, he reportedly said, “The Indus is ours and will remain ours - either our water will flow through it, or their blood."

Other influencers made Bilawal memes as well. Check it out:

Who is Zervaan Bunshah? In December 2023, content creator Zervaan Bunshah joked in a Reel about how he would greet the owner of Parle-G biscuits, “If you meet the owner of Parle, do you call him Parle sir, Mr Parle or Parle G?”

The funny video went viral, and Parle’s social media team put his face on their iconic biscuit wrapper.