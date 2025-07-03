Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and more: Here's a look at most expensive Hollywood homes

Ever wondered who owns the most expensive mansion in Hollywood? From power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z to heavyweights like Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Kim Kardashian, the A-listers in the entertainment industry stay in some of the ultra-luxurious properties, which are more than mere houses. They are considered as the symbol of success.

Advertisement

Most expensive Hollywood homes 1. Beyoncé and Jay-Z The billionaire couple are proud owners of a 30,000 sq ft property in Malibu, which sits on eight acres of land that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. They are believed to have spent around a whopping $200 million on the mansion, according to Hello! magazine.

Designed by Japanese master architect Tadao Ando, the property was previously owned by William 'Bill' Bell Jr., an art collector.

Apart from this, they also own a mansion in Bel Air, situated around 21 miles away. Purchased in the summer of 2017, they paid nearly $88 million for the mansion and reports suggest that the family of five spend the majority of their time here.

Advertisement

2. Oprah Winfrey Having a net worth of $3.1 billion, as per Forbes, Winfrey generated most of her fortune from her hit talk show that ran for 25 years until 2011. Her real estate portfolio includes multiple houses in California as well as more than a dozen other properties, including 2,100 acres of land in Hawaii.

One of her highly popular homes is the 'Promised Land', which is located in California's Montecito. She paid nearly $50 million for this property, which is spread over 42 acres and includes a​​ 23,000-square-foot Georgian-style house as well as an outdoor area for pool, tennis court and other things.

3. Tom Cruise The Mission Impossible star once owned an enormous compound in Telluride, Colorado, which he sold for $39.5 million in 2021. This property served as a backdrop when he and former partner Katie Holmes introduced their daughter, Suri, in 2006.

Advertisement

It boasts a main house with 10,000 square feet of space, featuring four big bedrooms. Also, there is a separate guest house with three rooms.

4. Kim Kardashian According to a Realtor.com report, Kim Kardashian's dream to complete her home is nearing its end as several photographs revealed that the Hidden Hills, California, mansion has witnessed a dramatic transformation.

Originally purchased for $20 million in 2014, Kardashian was married to rapper Kanye West at that time. The couple parted ways in 2022.

In 2018, her mother Kris Jenner insisted that the property was worth $60 million.

5. Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner keeps sharing photographs of her lavish $36.5 million home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, on social media.

Advertisement

Purchased in 2020, the property has seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.