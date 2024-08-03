Here’s how Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, plan to handle speculation about their marriage

All is not well between Prince Harry and Meghan as reports claim they ‘rushed into…’

Livemint
Published3 Aug 2024, 10:08 AM IST
According to media reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have admitted that they 'rushed into their marriage'
According to media reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have admitted that they ’rushed into their marriage’(REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye/File Photo)

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are ‘upset’ over concerns that they rushed into a marriage, according to royal author Robert Jobson. Harry and Meghan lost their family relations because of the marriage, and this realisation continues to trouble them to this day as they “wish it wasn't like this,” reported OK! Magazine citing a source.

According to media reports, Prince Harry also warned by his elder brother, Prince William, before his marriage to Meghan Markle, who advised him to take things slow after he met Meghan at the Invictus Games in 2016. 

The claims made in the new book have again dropped the spotlight on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raising speculations about their marriage and whether they “rushed” into the relationship.

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are handling rumours about their marriage?

Despite the fact that Harry and Meghan Markle gets upset when it is mentioned that they “rushed” into their marriage, the two are focusing on their present and working to build their lives into something better. 

 “It upsets Harry and Meghan when this is mentioned as they’re still together, very happy and have two gorgeous children. They knew from the start how they felt and they believe their marriage is a true love story and how they’ve overcome so much to be together," OK! Magazine quoted a source. 

The rumours does seem to put a strain on them as it exerts an indirect pressure upon them to constantly prove their marriage and happiness. 

“It still pains them to this day and they wish it wasn’t like this - but they have no choice. They have to remain strong for each other, as that’s the only way they can get through all the speculation and criticism,” the source added.

3 Aug 2024, 10:08 AM IST
