Missed Zomato concert passes? Here’s how you can grab last-minute entry to Dua Lipa’s Mumbai show

Final phase tickets for the upcoming Dua Lipa concert went on sale this week — with a starting price of ₹10,000. The Grammy award winning singer will be performing alongside several Indian artists at the Zomato Feeding India event on Saturday.

Tickets are available for sale on the Zomato website and app for registered users of the platform. Prices start at ₹10,000 for the silver category tickets and go up till ₹45,000 for the final phase lounge tickets. The gold tickets are now priced at ₹17,000 each.

The concert will begin at 3:00 pm with several Indian artists — including Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder — as supporting acts. It will be held at the MMRDA grounds in the BKC area of Mumbai.

“India, I'm coming back!! My trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can't wait to see you again to perform in November!!!!” the singer had announced via Instagram in August.

She has already arrived in the city and was spotted having dinner with her boyfriend Callum Turner on Thursday night. The couple were photographed while being escorted by security as they arrived for a meal at Veronica's in Bandra. This is her second visit to India — following her performance in 2019 and a vacation in Rajasthan earlier this year.