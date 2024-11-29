Missed Zomato concert passes? Here’s how you can grab last-minute entry to Dua Lipa’s Mumbai show

The Zomato Feeding India Concert will also feature performances from Indian artists like Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder, among others.

Livemint
Published29 Nov 2024, 03:27 PM IST
Missed Zomato concert passes? Here’s how you can grab last-minute entry to Dua Lipa’s Mumbai show
Missed Zomato concert passes? Here’s how you can grab last-minute entry to Dua Lipa’s Mumbai show(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Final phase tickets for the upcoming Dua Lipa concert went on sale this week — with a starting price of 10,000. The Grammy award winning singer will be performing alongside several Indian artists at the Zomato Feeding India event on Saturday. 

Tickets are available for sale on the Zomato website and app for registered users of the platform. Prices start at 10,000 for the silver category tickets and go up till 45,000 for the final phase lounge tickets. The gold tickets are now priced at 17,000 each. 

The concert will begin at 3:00 pm with several Indian artists — including Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder — as supporting acts. It will be held at the MMRDA grounds in the BKC area of Mumbai. 

“India, I'm coming back!! My trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can't wait to see you again to perform in November!!!!” the singer had announced via Instagram in August. 

She has already arrived in the city and was spotted having dinner with her boyfriend Callum Turner on Thursday night. The couple were photographed while being escorted by security as they arrived for a meal at Veronica's in Bandra. This is her second visit to India —  following her performance in 2019 and a vacation in Rajasthan earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 03:27 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsMissed Zomato concert passes? Here’s how you can grab last-minute entry to Dua Lipa’s Mumbai show

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    129.10
    03:51 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    5.95 (4.83%)

    Adani Power share price

    554.55
    03:59 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -5.65 (-1.01%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.55
    03:59 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    1.1 (0.77%)

    GAIL India share price

    198.50
    03:54 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    1.65 (0.84%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,040.50
    03:46 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    72.05 (7.44%)

    Praj Industries share price

    823.10
    03:49 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    27.2 (3.42%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    566.70
    03:43 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    15.25 (2.77%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,955.00
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    58.55 (1.2%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    900.30
    03:48 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -86.65 (-8.78%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    354.60
    03:56 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -19 (-5.09%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    2,889.80
    03:47 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -111.1 (-3.7%)

    Godfrey Phillips India share price

    5,670.00
    03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -205.1 (-3.49%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Pharma share price

    268.55
    03:59 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    22.95 (9.34%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,040.50
    03:46 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    72.05 (7.44%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    216.60
    03:40 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    12.3 (6.02%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    784.95
    03:48 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    43.45 (5.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,355.00-180.00
      Chennai
      77,361.00-180.00
      Delhi
      77,513.00-180.00
      Kolkata
      77,365.00-180.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.