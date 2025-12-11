Hermes' $200 ‘lambskin’ band aids impress social media: ‘Would cut my arm on purpose just to....’

Hermes band aid is making headlines after the French luxury fashion brand launched a set of three decorative leather bands priced at $200 as part of its Petit h line. despite the name, this accessory is not meant for medical purposes.

The unique product went viral on social media soon after its launch as it addressed the idea of covering imperfections in the most fashionable manner possible. Made up of lambskin, the band aid was simply meant to simply to personalise belongings.

Hermes band aid that is no longer available.

The description stated, “Set of 3 removable stickers in lambskin. Ideal for hanging photos, notes, hiding the camera on your laptop or simply for personalizing your belongings.”

However, the product seems to have been taken down as the website now shows an error, with a message, “We’re sorry. The page you were looking for no longer exists. Fear not, we’re bringing you back home.”

Describing the product as reusable patches, Hermes had stated, “This set of three reusable patches protects all of your everyday items. Each patch is intended to be decorative and evokes the idea of an object that has been repaired and made to last - in keeping with the spirit of petit h,” NDTV reported. This description which was attached to the product is no longer available at the website.

Launched in three colours — red, beige and yellow, the band-aids measured 9.6 cm in length and 2.2 cm in breadth, with Hermes iconic branding at the centre and "MADE IN FRANCE" written on the bottom right.

Social Media Reaction This eccentric product resonated with many online users who were quick to react.

A user wrote, “Would cut my arm on purpose just to rock that red one.”

Another user remarked, “Getting robbed because I had a papercut.”

A third comment read, “Cool concept, crazy price.”

A fourth user stated, “People will pay what you require once you stop accepting less.”

A fifth user stated, “I love that these are real from Hermes @ $200 for three (and not even to be used as plasters).”

A sixth user said, “$200 and they just stickers... Not even reusable 😸”

A seventh user replied, “They tryna be different different.”