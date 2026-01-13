‘Heroes walk among us’: Social media hails Rapido driver for helping lost Russian girl in Goa | Watch video

Sindhu Kumari, a Rapido driver, is earning praise online after helping a foreign tourist reach her hotel. The tourist lost her way in Goa in the middle of the night.

The incident came to light through an Instagram video. The clip shows the tourist appearing visibly shaken even after reaching her destination.

Sindhu explained that the tourist had accidentally wandered far along the beach. She had started walking from Betalbatim Beach and kept moving without realising the distance. She eventually reached Colva Beach.

By the time the foreigner realised she was lost, she panicked and had no idea how to return to her hotel.

Sindhu picked her up and calmly reassured her during the ride. In the video, she is heard explaining the situation clearly and ensuring the tourist feels safe.

The Rapido driver dropped her off at the Coconut Grove hotel. She repeatedly asked if there was any problem or if further help was needed.

Before leaving, Sindhu shared her Instagram handle with the tourist so she could contact her later if required. She also updated viewers that the tourist had been dropped safely.

In a comment, Sindhu later revealed that the tourist was from Russia.

Many social media users appreciated Sindhu’s patience, kindness and sense of responsibility.

“I love to see humanity left in people. Wholesome,” commented one of them.

“Imagine being alone, lost, and scared in a foreign country, then someone restores your faith in humanity. Heroes walk among us,” posted another.

Another user wrote, “This is how we make the world a better place, through small acts of courage, kindness, and humanity. When someone chooses to help instead of walking away, fear turns into trust, and strangers become family.”

“Sindhu Kumari didn’t just give a ride; she gave safety, dignity, and hope. If more of us looked out for one another like this, the world would already be a better place,” the user added.

“Goa is safe if you trust the right people,” came from another.

Good Samaritan It seems like Sindhu Kumari is a Good Samaritan by nature. In some of her other videos, she apparently found an Apple iPhone on the beach.

She says that she’ll give the video to the owner once someone calls that number. Later, in another video, she is seen giving it back to the owner.