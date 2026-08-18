'He’s in the White House crying because...': Rosie O’Donnell takes aim at Trump during Jimmy Kimmel Live stint

Rosie O’Donnell used her first night as Jimmy Kimmel Live’s guest host to revive her long-running feud with Donald Trump and pay tribute to late actress Hayden Panettiere.

Rosie O’Donnell takes aim at Trump on Jimmy Kimmel Live Rosie O’Donnell wasted little time using her first night as guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live to take aim at Donald Trump, reviving one of late-night television’s longest-running celebrity feuds.

O’Donnell opened Monday’s episode, the first of a four-night stint filling in for Jimmy Kimmel, by warning viewers that Trump would likely be less than pleased to see her behind his desk.

“If you thought the president hated Jimmy Kimmel Live when it was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel?” O’Donnell declared as she kicked off Monday night’s episode, her first in a four-night stand as guest host. “Buckle up, people! Buckle up.”

The comedian then turned to her decision to move to Ireland, where she has been living with her child, and linked the move directly to her opposition to Trump and his administration.

“I’ve been living in Ireland for the past two years because of Mango Mussolini,” she said. “I read that Project 2025 and said, ‘Gotta get myself out of here!’ And I decided to go to Ireland where people are driven to drink regardless of who’s running their country.”

O’Donnell also recalled how her child explained the move to classmates, turning the family’s relocation into an anecdote about the comedian’s bitter relationship with Trump.

“They went to school and proceeded to tell their entire class, ‘I’m very sorry. I won’t be able to graduate sixth grade with you. I’m being forced to move to another country because the president of the United States hates my mother,’” O’Donnell recalled. “‘But in all fairness, I believe my mother hates him more.’”

The clash between O’Donnell and Trump dates back to 2006, when she criticised the businessman during her time on The View. Their feud subsequently developed into a series of public exchanges, with Trump repeatedly attacking O’Donnell and the comedian continuing to speak out against him.

During Monday’s monologue, O’Donnell did not directly name Trump at one point, instead looking towards the camera and saying, “Hi! I know you’re watching!” She later joked, “Right now he’s in the White House crying because I haven’t mentioned him.”

Why is Rosie O'Donnell hosting the show? Her appearance had been set up by Kimmel himself. In June, he announced that he would take a two-month summer break and bring in a succession of guest hosts, including Tiffany Haddish, Colman Domingo, Ike Barinholtz, Anthony Anderson and Jelly Roll. O’Donnell was subsequently added to the line-up, with Kimmel describing her as a “special treat” for Trump.

“I hope you’re paying attention this summer because I will be taking the next two months off,” Kimmel said. “This time voluntarily. But we have assembled a potent group of hosts to fill in for me, beginning with Tiffany Haddish, Colman Domingo, Ike Barinholtz, Anthony Anderson, Jelly Roll and, as a special treat for our commander-in-chief, I asked one of his all-time favourites, Rosie O’Donnell, to be here to keep the hits coming.”

Rosie O'Donnell paid tribute to Hayden Panettiere The episode also took a sombre turn when O’Donnell addressed the death of actress Hayden Panettiere, who died on Sunday aged 36. Panettiere, known for Heroes, Nashville and the Scream franchise, was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina. Authorities have said that no foul play is suspected, while the cause of death remains under investigation.

O’Donnell recalled knowing Panettiere since she was a child and praised the actress for speaking publicly about mental health struggles.

“I’m just heartbroken over the passing of Hayden Panettiere last night,” O’Donnell said. “She was on my show many times as a little girl, and I got to know her as a grown woman. And she was so brave talking about mental health before people were really ready to hear about it, and very sad. My love to her family and friends, and she will be missed. Godspeed, Hayden.”