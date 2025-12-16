'He's not breathing': Army officer recalls emergency, chaos on plane, reveals how strangers came to help

A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Bhubaneswar on 6 December turned into an unexpected lesson in human resilience and collective action after an elderly passenger lost consciousness mid-air, and strangers onboard came together to save him.

In a LinkedIn post that has since gone viral, Anand Bajpai- executive director strategic leadership cohort at the Indian Army, recounted the incident aboard Air India flight AI-1814 at a time when flight disruptions had already left passengers on edge.

Bajpai said he had noticed an elderly couple while boarding — frail, holding hands, quietly affectionate. When the man requested a seat exchange, Bajpai agreed without much thought. The situation escalated mid-flight when the elderly passenger suddenly collapsed.

“Someone shouted, ‘He’s not breathing,’ and chaos erupted,” Bajpai wrote.

While panic spread through the cabin, a small group of passengers chose to act. A stockbroker emerged as the first responder, a doctor joined in, and Air India’s cabin crew quickly coordinated efforts. Bajpai said his role was to observe, help restore calm and ensure the right people were doing the right tasks.

The unconscious passenger was moved to the rear of the aircraft, where responders followed basic emergency principles — including ensuring the man was kept engaged once he began to regain consciousness.

What followed, Bajpai noted, was not high-tech intervention but conversation.

“We spoke about family, home, life, profession — normal human conversations,” he wrote.

Over the next hour, the man’s responses grew clearer. By the time the aircraft prepared for landing, he was alert enough to joke, insist on a selfie and mask his vulnerability in front of his wife, who watched on with teary relief.

Reflecting on the episode, Bajpai questioned whether the incident was purely medical or also a “societal case study”.

“We couldn’t identify the exact medical reason, but we saw that he responded to human connection,” he wrote, adding that while some passengers panicked, others performed — and the couple never stopped standing by each other.

Bajpai, who works in artificial intelligence strategy, said the experience reinforced his belief that human skills cannot be automated away.

“Humanoids may achieve many things, but human touch is only human,” he wrote, noting that the incident has influenced themes he plans to explore further in his upcoming book Unautomate.

He also acknowledged the broader context of stress within the aviation sector, arguing that despite systemic challenges, coordinated effort and patience can still make systems work.

The post concluded with a tribute to the Air India cabin crew and fellow passengers who stepped in without hesitation.