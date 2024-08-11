High alert in Karnataka: Flood risk increases after dam gate brakes; authorities issue warning

One of the gates of Pampa Sagar dam on Karnataka's Tungabhadra River broke on Saturday night due to the snapping of a chain link. The chain of the 19th crust gate of the dam broke, leading to a flood alert in the downstream Koppal due to the release of huge amount of water.

The water resource department will have to empty the reservoir from the existing capacity of 105 TMC to 65 to 55 TMC to carry out the repair work of the dam, news agency PTI reporting citing sources.

All gates barring five have been opened by the department to take up repair work on an urgent basis.

According to the PTI sources, 89,000 cusecs of water is being released as of now.

On visiting the dam, Koppal district in charge Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said, "We may have to release at least 60 to 65 TMC water from the dam. The problem can be resolved only after 20 feet of water is released. Hence, there is an urgency to empty the dam."

The design at the time of the construction of the dam is being brought in by the water resource department, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has also rushed to Koppal to take a stock of the situation. He holds the water resource portfolio.

Despite the intensified water flow, there is no fear of flooding in the downstream areas. However, people have been warned not to venture near the river due to heavy outflow of water from the dam.

According to PTI, citing sources, the dam has faced the major problem in 70 years since its construction.

Andhra Pradesh issues caution Andhra Pradesh cautioned people living along the banks of Krishna river to stay vigilant after a Tungabhadra dam gate in Karnataka was washed away.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director R Kurmanadh said the chain link got washed away due to the intensity of floodwaters.

In a press release, Kurmanadh said nearly 35,000 cusecs of floodwaters flowed and a total of 48,000 cusecs will be discharged downstream.

"People in Kurnool district’s Kosiri, Mantralayam, Nandavaram and Kouthalam should exercise caution,” he added.