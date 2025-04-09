Hilarious comments, memes react to viral video of women fighting over one dress, ‘Nothing is more entertaining than…’

A viral video on Twitter (now X) shows a heated argument between two women at a market over a piece of clothing. The video was reshared by Ghar Ka Kalesh (Domestic Conflict), which often shares such content for entertainment. So far, the video has gained nearly 3.80 lakh views.

The incident takes place in a crowded market stall with colourful clothes. The women physically confront each other.

It starts with one of the women slapping another. A third woman, who tries to solve the issue at first is later seen getting equally involved in the altercation.

Social media reactions “I really feel like tagging those who once gave lectures about 'Dehati' people. Just look at this. Dressed in modern clothes, yet their actions are absolutely ridiculous. Best example of 'kapde acche pehan lene se mansikta nahin badal jaati (You can’t change your mentality by wearing better clothes),” wrote one user.

“The lady fighting the hardest is wearing clothes of Dolce & Gabbana,” came another observation.

One user wonders why they are fighting ove one dress as “both of them having different taste of clothing”.

Another comment came, “Nothing is more entertaining than such women fighting with each other. It's like one terrorist killing the other. Whoever passes away, it's a great relief to the society.”

“Male friends: let's contribute. Adha adha. Odd days pe tu pehen, even days pe main (Let’s share the clothes. You’ll wear it on odd day, I’ll do it on even days),” quipped another.

“No matter how many beautiful cloth they fight for, from inside will always remain ugly,” declared one user.

Another banter came, “Two queens. One dress. A battlefield of sequins and side-eyes. Who will reign supreme? Dun-dun-dun…”

One user revealed that they sometimes dreamt of “having a fight with someone in the market”.