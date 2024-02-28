 Hilarious meme fest ensues as chess player Tania Sachdev asks for a photo edit, comedian Samay Raina joins in | Mint
Hilarious meme fest ensues as chess player Tania Sachdev asks for a photo edit, comedian Samay Raina joins in

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Chess champion Tania Sachdev asks followers to reposition horse in a photo, sparking hilarious meme fest and suggestions for her phone choice.

Tania Sachdev holds the FIDE titles of International Master and Woman Grandmaster. (Instagram/@taniasachdev)Premium
Tania Sachdev holds the FIDE titles of International Master and Woman Grandmaster. (Instagram/@taniasachdev)

Indian chess player Tania Sachdev was not happy with one of her photos. But, she posted on social media anyway and hoped that her followers would fix it for her. What followed was nothing short of a hilarious meme fest.

In the photo, Tania is standing in front of the statue of a horse. But, due to the positioning of the subject, it seemed like the horse was stepping on her head. “Hey can anyone reposition the horse in this photo so it doesn’t look like it’s stepping on my head?" she wrote.

Well, Tania Sachdev may be holding the FIDE titles of International Master and Woman Grandmaster. But, she might not have anticipated this move by her followers. Check the photo responses:

One of the responses came from stand-up comedian Samay Raina. Samay is also known for his expertise in chess. He often streams chess games live for his followers.

Moreover, many have many suggestions to offer for the chess champion. “Buy a Samsung S24 series phone or a Google Pixel. If you don't have either take help from someone who has. I realize I am late to this. Someone may have helped you out already," wrote one user.

“May be if you had asked the horse itself, it could step down for some time," posted another in apparent jest. “So you're basically asking how does the horsey move??" posted another.

Tania Sachdev on R Praggnanandhaa

In September 2023, Sachdev was asked how R Praggnanandhaa's entry to the World Cup final would impact.

“What Prag’s done is going to inspire the whole country and a generation. But it started with Vishy Anand. The country was inspired by him. He has been the man on whose shoulders chess has been built," she told The Patriot.

“Then we saw others like Prag taking that legacy forward. For a city to grow in sports, its people, when they start the journey, have to feel that they will have the support in terms of infrastructure," she added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 28 Feb 2024, 08:41 AM IST
