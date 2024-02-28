Indian chess player Tania Sachdev was not happy with one of her photos. But, she posted on social media anyway and hoped that her followers would fix it for her. What followed was nothing short of a hilarious meme fest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: 'Ek machhli paani mein gayi..Chappak', Zomato's epic reply to customer is viral In the photo, Tania is standing in front of the statue of a horse. But, due to the positioning of the subject, it seemed like the horse was stepping on her head. "Hey can anyone reposition the horse in this photo so it doesn't look like it's stepping on my head?" she wrote.

Well, Tania Sachdev may be holding the FIDE titles of International Master and Woman Grandmaster. But, she might not have anticipated this move by her followers. Check the photo responses:

One of the responses came from stand-up comedian Samay Raina. Samay is also known for his expertise in chess. He often streams chess games live for his followers.

Moreover, many have many suggestions to offer for the chess champion. “Buy a Samsung S24 series phone or a Google Pixel. If you don't have either take help from someone who has. I realize I am late to this. Someone may have helped you out already," wrote one user.

"May be if you had asked the horse itself, it could step down for some time," posted another in apparent jest. "So you're basically asking how does the horsey move??" posted another.

Tania Sachdev on R Praggnanandhaa In September 2023, Sachdev was asked how R Praggnanandhaa's entry to the World Cup final would impact.

Also Read: No income tax relief, middle-class in tears: Check these hilarious Budget 2024 memes, jokes “What Prag’s done is going to inspire the whole country and a generation. But it started with Vishy Anand. The country was inspired by him. He has been the man on whose shoulders chess has been built," she told The Patriot.

"Then we saw others like Prag taking that legacy forward. For a city to grow in sports, its people, when they start the journey, have to feel that they will have the support in terms of infrastructure," she added.

