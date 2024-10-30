Hilarious memes flood social media as Instagram goes down; netizens joke, ’Elon Musk has nothing to do with...’

  • Downdetector.com reported an Instagram outage affecting thousands on October 29, with users unable to send or receive direct messages. Reactions varied, as some experienced app lag while others faced complete access issues.

Livemint
Updated30 Oct 2024, 12:23 PM IST
Instagram down: The logo of the social network Instagram on a smartphone,
Instagram down: The logo of the social network Instagram on a smartphone,

The outage tracking website Downdetector.com data showed that social networking site 'Instagram' was down for thousands of users, as people were unable to send or receive direct messages on Tuesday, October 29.

48 per cent of the reports cited an application problem, 27 per cent of reports cited problems sharing content, and 25 per cent of reports highlighted server issues, according to the Downdetector website.

Downdetector is powered by unbiased, transparent user reports and problem indicators from around the web, according to the company website.

Netizens came to X and posted hilarious memes on the Instagram outage incident. Some of them made fun of the incident and shared memes that as soon as people experience an Instagram outage, they shift to platform X to post about it.

Reactions on X

Instagram lowering quality of your unpopular videos

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has confirmed that the Meta-owned social media platform does indeed reduce video quality if the video isn't garnering a lot of views.

During an AMA session on his Instagram, posted by a user on Threads, Mosseri said, “In general, we want to show the highest-quality video we can ... But if something isn’t watched for a long time — because the vast majority of views are in the beginning — we will move to a lower quality video. And then if it’s watched again a lot then we’ll re-render the higher quality video."

The Instagram and Threads head also confirmed that Instagram reduces the video quality for users if they are on a slow internet connection. He said, “If we are serving a video to someone on a slow internet connection, we'll serve a lower quality video so that it loads quickly as opposed to giving them a spinner. So it depends, it's a pretty dynamic system. The goal is to show people the highest quality content that we can"

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 12:23 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsHilarious memes flood social media as Instagram goes down; netizens joke, ’Elon Musk has nothing to do with...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    289.90
    12:31 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    6.3 (2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    846.90
    12:32 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.85 (0.46%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    322.85
    12:32 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.2 (0.69%)

    Tata Steel share price

    149.85
    12:31 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,824.40
    12:19 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    412.1 (4.38%)

    Coforge share price

    7,850.00
    12:19 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    94.5 (1.22%)

    City Union Bank share price

    177.45
    12:19 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    0.5 (0.28%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,225.10
    12:18 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -8.55 (-0.69%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,270.00
    12:18 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3719.05 (-7.59%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    13,389.25
    12:17 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -895.4 (-6.27%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,560.35
    12:19 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -273.9 (-4.01%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    654.55
    12:19 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -26.65 (-3.91%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    370.90
    12:19 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    31.5 (9.28%)

    Redington India share price

    180.70
    12:18 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    13.95 (8.37%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    475.45
    12:19 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    36.6 (8.34%)

    Action Construction Equipment share price

    1,278.00
    12:18 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    94.45 (7.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.