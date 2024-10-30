Hilarious memes flood social media as Instagram goes down; netizens joke, ’Elon Musk has nothing to do with...’

The outage tracking website Downdetector.com data showed that social networking site 'Instagram' was down for thousands of users, as people were unable to send or receive direct messages on Tuesday, October 29.
48 per cent of the reports cited an application problem, 27 per cent of reports cited problems sharing content, and 25 per cent of reports highlighted server issues, according to the Downdetector website.
Downdetector is powered by unbiased, transparent user reports and problem indicators from around the web, according to the company website.
Netizens came to X and posted hilarious memes on the Instagram outage incident. Some of them made fun of the incident and shared memes that as soon as people experience an Instagram outage, they shift to platform X to post about it.
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has confirmed that the Meta-owned social media platform does indeed reduce video quality if the video isn't garnering a lot of views.
During an AMA session on his Instagram, posted by a user on Threads, Mosseri said, “In general, we want to show the highest-quality video we can ... But if something isn’t watched for a long time — because the vast majority of views are in the beginning — we will move to a lower quality video. And then if it’s watched again a lot then we’ll re-render the higher quality video."
The Instagram and Threads head also confirmed that Instagram reduces the video quality for users if they are on a slow internet connection. He said, “If we are serving a video to someone on a slow internet connection, we'll serve a lower quality video so that it loads quickly as opposed to giving them a spinner. So it depends, it's a pretty dynamic system. The goal is to show people the highest quality content that we can"
