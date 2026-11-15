Hilton retains world’s best workplace title for second year; CEO explains its employee-first approach

Hilton has retained the title of the world's best workplace for the second consecutive year, according to Fortune. The chief executive officer (CEO), Chris Nassetta, speaking about the work culture of the hospitality group, said that the company believes in prioritising employees' interests and treating them well, rather than just offering them perks such as free meals, or other benefits. “There’s nothing proprietary about it,” Nassetta said.

Nassetta said creating a positive workplace requires companies to invest in their employees, give teams a common goal and ensure that organisational values are upheld across all levels. He added that businesses must remain committed to these principles even during challenging times.

Hilton's ranking is determined by employee feedback and engagement levels. According to Fortune, the hotel group employs more than 500,000 people across 9,600 properties worldwide and has an employee engagement score of 93%.

Also Read | Google employee shares why workplace culture beats the company's lavish perks

“It’s about grinding it out, investing in people, having the top-down purpose-driven north star, getting everyone unified, and doing the ground-up granular work. It’s about doing it and doing it and doing it and doing it. And then, when you-know-what hits the fan, it’s about continuing to live the values of the company," Nassetta said.

Hilton focuses on promoting employees from within Hilton follows an approach of promoting employees from within the organisation, allowing those who start in frontline roles to eventually take up leadership positions. According to the company, 93% of its hotel leaders began their careers in frontline positions.

The company's internal research also revealed that 67% of its hotel leaders secured their first management role within three years. Hilton supports this career growth by providing employees with training and opportunities to explore different roles within the organisation.

Also Read | Google employee shares why workplace culture beats the company's lavish perks

Nassetta believes developing talent internally is essential to preparing future leaders. He also warned against depending too much on external recruitment, saying, “you take way too much risk trying to bring somebody in from the outside.”

Hilton CEO on AI and the future of work Hilton also spoke about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace and suggested that employees should be taught how to use AI at work rather than made to fear losing their jobs.

“There’s so much money and time being spent trying to scare people as opposed to trying to educate people about where … the different possibilities are,” he told me. “AI, as well as other forms of technology we’ve used, have been tools that we can put in the hands of our frontline team members that help them do their job better, faster, easier," he told Fortune.