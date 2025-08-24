Himachal nurse risks life, jumps over raging river to vaccinate newborn: ‘I was worried about the baby'| Viral Video

A heart-stopping video from Himachal Pradesh is winning hearts online, showing a nurse risking her life to ensure that a newborn received timely vaccination.

The clip, now viral on social media, captures Kamla Devi, a 40-year-old health worker, carefully hopping across slippery boulders as a river gushes below in Mandi district. With her shoes in one hand and a backpack on her shoulders, she made the perilous crossing to reach the infant.

Watch the viral video here:

Explaining her decision, Kamla Devi told The Indian Express, “I was worried about the baby. The mother couldn’t come for immunisation because of the weather. So, I thought I should reach them.”

Posted at the Primary Health Centre in Sudhar, Padhar tehsil, Devi also holds additional charge of the Swar Health Sub-Centre, under which the mother and child fall. This, she said, made the newborn’s care her responsibility.

On Friday, she decided to take the risky route. “The infant’s immunisation schedule demanded my immediate attention. There was nothing else on my mind. I don’t know who shot the video. Since it went viral, I have been answering phone calls only. People are congratulating and saluting me,” she said.

Chief Medical Officer Deepali Sharma praised the nurse’s commitment but also issued a word of caution. “It was a courageous step on her part. But we don’t want our health workers to endanger themselves. If there is an inaccessibility factor, we’ll make arrangements for them to reach the beneficiaries,” she said.

The video has sparked widespread reactions online. Many lauded Kamla Devi’s dedication and bravery, while others urged authorities to ensure safer access for health workers in remote regions so that they are not forced to put their lives at risk.

A user wrote, “Her efforts are commendable. But why have the authorities not provided any alternative solutions? Why no emergency infra for such cases? If she had slipped and died, would that be considered as another martyr in fight against corruption and neta's indifference?”

Another user commented, “True heroes aren’t on the cricket field, they’re on the frontlines. Health workers like Kamla Devi risk lives to save lives—these are the people who deserve our bonuses, not overpaid cricketers chasing endorsements.”