Badass Ravi Kumar, starring Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhu Deva, will release next month. The film, described as a retro action-musical, is directed by Keith Gomes and is a spin-off from The Xpose franchise.

Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhu Deva starrer movie Badass Ravi Kumar will debut on the big screen next month. The makers of action-drama film dropped 80 second motion poster of the movie today. Announcing the release date, the mak

Badass Ravi Kumar release date Keith Gomes directorial movie, produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies will hit the big screens on February 7.

Describing the movie as high-octane retro action-musical, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, "HIMESH RESHAMMIYA VS PRABHU DHEVA: 'BADASS RAVI KUMAR' MOTION POSTER IS HERE... TRAILER ON 5 JAN... 7 FEB 2025 RELEASE... #TheXpose universe continues with #BadassRaviKumar... Stars #HimeshReshammiya in the title role with #PrabhuDheva as the antagonist #CarlosPedroPanther."

Another film business analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X quoted a dialogue of 𝐑𝐀𝐕𝐈 𝐊𝐔𝐌𝐀𝐑, "𝐓𝐔 𝐁𝐀𝐃𝐀 𝐇𝐎𝐊𝐄 𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐃𝐀 𝐇𝐎𝐆𝐀 𝐇𝐀𝐈, 𝐌𝐄𝐈𝐍 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐇𝐏𝐀𝐍 𝐒𝐄 𝐊𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐁 𝐇𝐎𝐎." He said that the upcoming film marks the return of Xposé universe "with an 80s-inspired high-octane action entertainer, filled with electrifying retro vibes."

Badass Ravi Kumar trailer release date The trailer of the most anticipated retro action musical will be released on January 5.

Social media reaction Netizens strongly reacted to the motion poster as one user commented, "If you don't know Badass Ravikumar than you missed alot things in your life."

Expressing excitement a user wrote, “Most awaited film of all time is finally here." A third user remarked, “A high-octane action-musical with Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhu Deva promises to deliver explosive entertainment." A fourth user replied, If I had two options between Pushpa and Badass Ravikumar.i would choose Badass Ravikumar."

A fifth user said, “Pushpa 2 records goneee." Anticipating the chills received from songs of bygone era, a user replied, “Waiting For 2000s era like Songs from Himesh The Boss Reshamiya."