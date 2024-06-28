Hina Khan diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer: Actor issues statement, ’Please send your prayers’

Bollywood actress Hina Khan on Friday confirmed that she was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer

Livemint
First Published12:45 PM IST
Actress Hina Khan on Friday announced that she is suffering from stage III cancer
Actress Hina Khan on Friday announced that she is suffering from stage III cancer

Actress Hina Khan made a shocking revelation about her health on Friday. The Bigg Boss veteran confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The actress shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, where she assured her fans that she is “doing well”.

In her Instagram post, the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TV show actress said that her cancer treatment has begun, and she is ready “to do everything necessary to emerge from the health condition stronger.” She also requested privacy as she continued her cancer diagnosis treatment.   

“I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey,” read Hina Khan's message on Instagram. 

Hina Khan, who has also tried her hands in several Bollywood movies, ended her message by seeking support, prayers, blessings and love from her well-wishers.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsHina Khan diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer: Actor issues statement, ’Please send your prayers’

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

372.85
07:34 AM | 28 JUN 2024
7.2 (1.97%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.45
07:34 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.85 (1.13%)

Bharat Electronics

303.45
07:34 AM | 28 JUN 2024
-1.05 (-0.34%)

State Bank Of India

856.15
07:34 AM | 28 JUN 2024
12 (1.42%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,040.00
07:26 AM | 28 JUN 2024
153.6 (8.14%)

360 One Wam

996.10
07:26 AM | 28 JUN 2024
62.5 (6.69%)

Praj Industries

722.80
07:26 AM | 28 JUN 2024
44.2 (6.51%)

KPIT Technologies

1,647.85
07:26 AM | 28 JUN 2024
87.3 (5.59%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,676.00-301.00
    Chennai
    73,033.00198.00
    Delhi
    73,533.00413.00
    Kolkata
    72,676.00-444.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue