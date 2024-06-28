Bollywood actress Hina Khan on Friday confirmed that she was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer

Actress Hina Khan made a shocking revelation about her health on Friday. The Bigg Boss veteran confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The actress shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, where she assured her fans that she is “doing well". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her Instagram post, the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TV show actress said that her cancer treatment has begun, and she is ready “to do everything necessary to emerge from the health condition stronger." She also requested privacy as she continued her cancer diagnosis treatment.

“I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey," read Hina Khan's message on Instagram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hina Khan, who has also tried her hands in several Bollywood movies, ended her message by seeking support, prayers, blessings and love from her well-wishers.

