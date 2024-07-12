Hina Khan’s battle with breast cancer: Actor pens gratitude note to fans ‘Some kept Rozas, some did Puja’

Hina Khan penned a heartfelt gratitude note to fans for sending their well wishes and prayers after the actor shared the news of her cancer diagnosis

First Published12 Jul 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Last month, actor Hina Khan, shared the news about her cancer diagnosis. The actor recently said that she was touched by the immense love received from people.
Nearly a month after sharing the news of her cancer diagnosis, actor Hina Khan regularly posts about her struggles, challenges, and experiences of undergoing chemotherapy. Recently, the former Bigg Boss participant expressed gratitude towards fans and well wishes for their messages and wishes. 

Hina Khan, shared a couple of stories on her Instagram account, in which she mentioned the overwhelming love and care showered upon her by well-wishers from India and worldwide. In her Instagram stories, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’-fame actress said many of her fans “went to Dargah, kept Rozas and Vrats” for her wellbeing. 

Khan also said that many people who contacted her didn't even know who she was. People from different industries and countries worldwide reached out to her to extend their best wishes and blessings for her speedy recovery. 

“Hey everyone, Firstly, I'm so lucky to have received so much love from all of you, and honestly, I have no idea what I did to deserve it. Your kindness truly makes my heart overflow with emotions. From the entertainment business to journalists, sports stars to teachers, corporate folks to doctorsand, homemakers — people from all walks of life have reached out to me with so much love and blessings,” wrote Hina Khan in one of her Instagram stories. 

 

First Published:12 Jul 2024, 01:23 PM IST
