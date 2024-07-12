Hina Khan’s battle with breast cancer: Actor pens gratitude note to fans ‘Some kept Rozas, some did Puja’

Nearly a month after sharing the news of her cancer diagnosis, actor Hina Khan regularly posts about her struggles, challenges, and experiences of undergoing chemotherapy. Recently, the former Bigg Boss participant expressed gratitude towards fans and well wishes for their messages and wishes.

Hina Khan, shared a couple of stories on her Instagram account, in which she mentioned the overwhelming love and care showered upon her by well-wishers from India and worldwide. In her Instagram stories, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’-fame actress said many of her fans “went to Dargah, kept Rozas and Vrats” for her wellbeing.

Khan also said that many people who contacted her didn't even know who she was. People from different industries and countries worldwide reached out to her to extend their best wishes and blessings for her speedy recovery.