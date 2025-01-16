Hindenburg Research is shutting down, but what has left netizens brainstorming is not its founder's decision to "disband" the organization but the postscript of his farewell note.

Nate Anderson, the founder of the US-based short, wrote a farewell note on Wednesday to say that he has "made the decision to disband Hindenburg Research." Stock market moved and Adani Group stocks jumped following the announcement.

But there was one unusual thing mentioned in Anderson's note that left people wondering if it had any "subtle meaning." The question was not why Anderson decided to shut down Hindenburg Research. It was: Why did Anderson link a particular Lee Burridge's set from Bali? Lee Burridge is a British DJ.

In the postscript of his farewell note, Anderson linked a video of the DJ playing music "at Omnia Bali in Indonesia for Cercle". He wrote, “P.S. If you are chasing something you think you want or need, or are doubting whether you are enough, take a minute and give this a listen.”

Anderson said, “It had a big impact on me at a pivotal time.” An hour-long DJ set included a piece from musician Rowee & Lazarusman's 'Brightness'. The lyrics goes, "Define yourself! Know who you are! Define!" Here's the video that the Hindenburg Research founder shared in the PS note:

Anderson's choice leaves people talking Anderson's "weird" music choice left many wondering if it had any "subtle meaning."

A social media user posted on X the YouTube video and said, “At the end of the note announcing the shutdown of Hindenburg, Nate Anderson links this weird music - I do not even know what genre this is, that's how strange this is to me.”

‘Pretty amazed’ but 'can't explain' However, a person's “vibe” matched at DJ Lee Burridge's special set he played in Bali. "I was pretty amazed to see him link this particular Lee Burridge set from Bali. I’ve watched/listened to it many times over and it never fails to put me in a happier state of mind," the person said in a comment on 'Hacker News' website.

"I was fully expecting [1] but then I just listened for a while and honestly, I get it. I can't explain, but yeah," read another comment.

'Did not expect a chill Bali DJ' Another user said they "did not expect a chill Bali DJ set as the motivational link". They said the music "resonated with me in some way."

'Did he link the wrong URL?' Many also wondered if Anderson linked "the wrong URL at the end of the post". One person said, "I thought for sure it was going to be some sort of heartfelt speech, or motivational message, or something. But it's an instrumental DJ set which seems totally out of left field."

A user responded backing Anderson's choices. "e shared something that helped him at a pivotal time. Your expectations are your own.:)," the post read.

Hindenburg Research shutdown Hindenburg Research's founder said he would disband the firm whose reports sparked heavy selling by investors and investigations by authorities, wiping billions from the market values of companies including India's Adani Group and US-based Nikola.